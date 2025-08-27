Dundee taxi drivers could lose their jobs for wearing casual T-shirts and ‘football attire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee taxi drivers could lose their jobs for wearing casual T-shirts and ‘football attire’

A crackdown is underway to ensure drivers have a “professional image” at all times.

By James Simpson
Dundee taxi rank
An email was sent out warning drivers over dress code regulations. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee taxi drivers could lose their licenses if they fail to comply with a strict dress code.

A crackdown is underway after concerns that some drivers have been turning up for work in “football attire”, shorts and tracksuits.

An email shared with The Courier reminded drivers that they must present a “professional image” at all times.

It’s understood that the correspondence went out to drivers on Monday.

The message warns that failure to comply with Section 21 (dress code) of the licensing rules could result in a driver’s licence being suspended or revoked.

What Dundee taxi drivers shouldn’t wear

  • Training shoes
  • Baseball caps
  • Shorts
  • Tracksuits
  • Denim shirts/jeans
  • Casual T-shirts
  • Football attire

What Dundee taxi drivers should wear

  • A dress, shirt or blouse with collar, or polo shirt
  • Dress-type skirt or trousers
  • Dress shoes, boots or dress sandals

The move to clamp down on casual wear has been welcomed by some drivers.

One told The Courier: “It’s poor that drivers think it’s acceptable to be dressed like this when operating a taxi.

“Some drivers don’t think there are rules that apply to dress code but that isn’t the case.

“I’ve seen drivers in baseball caps and tracksuit bottoms. I’m pleased efforts are being made to address the issue.”

Drivers believe there could be rank inspections in the coming weeks regarding uniform standards.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council urged anyone who believes drivers aren’t adhering to their license conditions to contact them directly.

He said: “Anyone who has any concerns that a licensed taxi driver is not meeting the Dundee City Council taxi driver’s licence conditions can report this directly to us by emailing licensing.board@dundeecity.gov.uk.”

