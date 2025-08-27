Dundee taxi drivers could lose their jobs for wearing casual T-shirts and ‘football attire’

Dundee taxi drivers could lose their licenses if they fail to comply with a strict dress code.

A crackdown is underway after concerns that some drivers have been turning up for work in “football attire”, shorts and tracksuits.

An email shared with The Courier reminded drivers that they must present a “professional image” at all times.

It’s understood that the correspondence went out to drivers on Monday.

The message warns that failure to comply with Section 21 (dress code) of the licensing rules could result in a driver’s licence being suspended or revoked.

What Dundee taxi drivers shouldn’t wear

Training shoes

Baseball caps

Shorts

Tracksuits

Denim shirts/jeans

Casual T-shirts

Football attire

What Dundee taxi drivers should wear

A dress, shirt or blouse with collar, or polo shirt

Dress-type skirt or trousers

Dress shoes, boots or dress sandals

The move to clamp down on casual wear has been welcomed by some drivers.

One told The Courier: “It’s poor that drivers think it’s acceptable to be dressed like this when operating a taxi.

“Some drivers don’t think there are rules that apply to dress code but that isn’t the case.

“I’ve seen drivers in baseball caps and tracksuit bottoms. I’m pleased efforts are being made to address the issue.”

Drivers believe there could be rank inspections in the coming weeks regarding uniform standards.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council urged anyone who believes drivers aren’t adhering to their license conditions to contact them directly.

He said: “Anyone who has any concerns that a licensed taxi driver is not meeting the Dundee City Council taxi driver’s licence conditions can report this directly to us by emailing licensing.board@dundeecity.gov.uk.”