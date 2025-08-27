Auchterarder ‘Pee in the Park’ plan to return town’s public toilet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder ‘Pee in the Park’ plan to return town’s public toilet

The £40k toilet planned for the public park in Auchterarder would make use of the weather to deal with waste.

By Morag Lindsay
Gates to Auchterarder public park
The new toilet is planned for the public park in Auchterarder. Image: Google Maps

Auchterarder could be about to get its public toilet back.

But the ‘Pee in the Park’ model is decidedly more space-age than the old council-run block in the town centre which closed last year.

The new toilet is planned for the public park at the top of Auchterarder.

It’s waterless, odourless and chemical-free.

And it uses the energy of the sun and the wind to evaporate liquids and dehydrate solids.

Round timber toilet building with black chimney-like structure on side
The Auchterarder public toilet could look like this. Image: Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation

The team behind it visited a similar model in action at Dunblane Golf Club.

They say it was “clean and odourless… and blended well into the background of the golf course”.

And they predict the Auchterarder version will only need to be emptied once or twice a year.

The Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation group is now asking Perth and Kinross Council to approve its £40,000 toilet plan.

Papers submitted with the planning application say providing a permanent toilet solution has been “a key priority” for the community since 2023.

Support in Auchterarder for new public toilet plans

The council has already awarded the trust £30,000 towards the cost of installing the Kazuba KL2 high-capacity model.

Diagram showing how toilet works
Papers submitted with the planning application show how the Auchterarder public toilet might work. Image: Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation

A ‘Pee in the Park’ crowdfunding appeal has been launched to cover annual costs, including insurance and maintenance.

It’s hoped users will also be encouraged to donate when they spend a penny.

If planning permission is granted, the trust is aiming to install the toilet this autumn.

All three local councillors have given the plan their seal of approval.

Timber toilet with open door
The Auchterarder public toilet would resemble the one at Dunblane. Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation

The SNP’s Steven Carr hailed the work the trust does within the Auchterarder community, including recent improvements to the park’s play area and the new mountain bike area and pump track.

New use for former Auchterarder public toilet

Mr Carr was also instrumental in the effort to turn the old public toilet in the Crown Wynd car park in the town centre into an Auchterarder banking hub.

It opened earlier this year.

Councillor Steven Carr and John and Craig McNicoll in front of the counter at the Auchterarder banking hub.
Councillor Steven Carr, flanked by Auchterarder banking hub team John and Craig McNicoll. Image: DC Thomson.

But many locals objected to the move, saying the town could not afford to lose its facilities.

The council decided to close its staffed toilets in Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Crieff and the South Inch Car Park in Perth as a cost-cutting measure in 2023.

Locals in Blairgowrie are now managing theirs themselves. A community campaign to reopen the Crieff block is also under way.

