Auchterarder ‘Pee in the Park’ plan to return town’s public toilet

Auchterarder could be about to get its public toilet back.

But the ‘Pee in the Park’ model is decidedly more space-age than the old council-run block in the town centre which closed last year.

The new toilet is planned for the public park at the top of Auchterarder.

It’s waterless, odourless and chemical-free.

And it uses the energy of the sun and the wind to evaporate liquids and dehydrate solids.

The team behind it visited a similar model in action at Dunblane Golf Club.

They say it was “clean and odourless… and blended well into the background of the golf course”.

And they predict the Auchterarder version will only need to be emptied once or twice a year.

The Auchterarder Community Sports and Recreation group is now asking Perth and Kinross Council to approve its £40,000 toilet plan.

Papers submitted with the planning application say providing a permanent toilet solution has been “a key priority” for the community since 2023.

Support in Auchterarder for new public toilet plans

The council has already awarded the trust £30,000 towards the cost of installing the Kazuba KL2 high-capacity model.

A ‘Pee in the Park’ crowdfunding appeal has been launched to cover annual costs, including insurance and maintenance.

It’s hoped users will also be encouraged to donate when they spend a penny.

If planning permission is granted, the trust is aiming to install the toilet this autumn.

All three local councillors have given the plan their seal of approval.

The SNP’s Steven Carr hailed the work the trust does within the Auchterarder community, including recent improvements to the park’s play area and the new mountain bike area and pump track.

New use for former Auchterarder public toilet

Mr Carr was also instrumental in the effort to turn the old public toilet in the Crown Wynd car park in the town centre into an Auchterarder banking hub.

It opened earlier this year.

But many locals objected to the move, saying the town could not afford to lose its facilities.

The council decided to close its staffed toilets in Auchterarder, Blairgowrie, Crieff and the South Inch Car Park in Perth as a cost-cutting measure in 2023.

Locals in Blairgowrie are now managing theirs themselves. A community campaign to reopen the Crieff block is also under way.