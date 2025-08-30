All you need to know as Fife pavement parking ban begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know as Fife pavement parking ban begins

Full details on the new rules including when tickets will be issued, the level of fines, and who is exempt.

Gladstone Street in Leven is one of the streets exempt from the Fife pavement parking ban. Image: Google Street View
By Neil Henderson

A ban on pavement parking is coming into force in Fife.

Legislation was passed by the Scottish Government in December 2023, allowing councils to enforce a pavement parking ban.

Fife Council is the last council in the Tayside, Fife and Stirling region to start enforcing the rules.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Fife pavement parking ban.

When does the Fife pavement parking ban start?

The new pavement parking rules come into effect on Monday September 1.

What are the rules?

The pavement parking ban means drivers will be fined if they:

  • Park on pavements or grass verges
  • Double park (park beside another car)
  • Park across dropped kerbs used for crossing

The rules apply regardless of whether there are no other places to park.

Who does the pavement parking ban apply to?

Nearly all Fife motorists are bound by the new pavement parking ban, including blue badge holders.

However, there are some exemptions.

A Google Street View of pavement-parked cars on John Street, Dunfermline.
Cars parked on the pavement on John Street, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Vehicles are allowed to park on pavements if:

  • They are used for emergency, roadworks, waste collection, or postal services
  • They are used by doctors, nurses, or midwives for urgent care
  • They are helping at a crash or breakdown
  • They are delivering or collecting goods, but only for up to 20 minutes

However, the vehicles must not be parked on the pavement for any longer than necessary, and they must only be there while their drivers are carrying out their work.

Which roads are affected?

Nearly every public road and pavement – including private roads – in Fife is included in the rules.

That amounts to about 12,500 roads across the region.

There are a small number of exempt locations.

Which roads are exempt from the Fife pavement parking ban?

Just 40 roads across Fife are exempt from the rules.

The Courier has published a full list of roads where pavement parking laws will not apply.

Communities can make the case for roads to be exempt through an application to Fife Council.

Will there be warning signs?

Given the rules apply to nearly every road in Fife, only those with exemptions will be signposted.

How much will drivers be fined for parking on the pavement?

A parking fine notice place on a car's windscreen.
Parking fines will be issued in the same way as other tickets. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Drivers found breaking the rules will be issued a penalty charge notice that will be attached to the vehicle in the same way as traditional parking tickets are issued.

The fine will be £100, discounted to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Fines can be challenged or appealed online.

Why are the new rules being introduced?

The new rules are designed to make pavements safer and more accessible for pedestrians, particularly those using wheelchairs or pushing prams.

Launching the new legislation in 2023, transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “We’re highlighting the danger that illegal pavement parking poses to pavement users, and in particular those with mobility issues or visual impairments, or parents pushing prams and buggies.

“Scotland is the first of the four nations to make pavement parking illegal nationwide.

“This change in legislation is a step towards developing communities that are better able to support active travel, building on the work that is already underway to reduce emissions and helping us meet our world-leading climate change targets.”

Who will enforce the ban?

Fife Council is responsible for the new pavement parking legislation, and its team of 18 traffic wardens will enforce the rules and issue fines when necessary.

