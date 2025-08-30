All you need to know as Fife pavement parking ban begins

A ban on pavement parking is coming into force in Fife.

Legislation was passed by the Scottish Government in December 2023, allowing councils to enforce a pavement parking ban.

Fife Council is the last council in the Tayside, Fife and Stirling region to start enforcing the rules.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Fife pavement parking ban.

When does the Fife pavement parking ban start?

The new pavement parking rules come into effect on Monday September 1.

What are the rules?

The pavement parking ban means drivers will be fined if they:

Park on pavements or grass verges

Double park (park beside another car)

Park across dropped kerbs used for crossing

The rules apply regardless of whether there are no other places to park.

Who does the pavement parking ban apply to?

Nearly all Fife motorists are bound by the new pavement parking ban, including blue badge holders.

However, there are some exemptions.

Vehicles are allowed to park on pavements if:

They are used for emergency, roadworks, waste collection, or postal services

They are used by doctors, nurses, or midwives for urgent care

They are helping at a crash or breakdown

They are delivering or collecting goods, but only for up to 20 minutes

However, the vehicles must not be parked on the pavement for any longer than necessary, and they must only be there while their drivers are carrying out their work.

Which roads are affected?

Nearly every public road and pavement – including private roads – in Fife is included in the rules.

That amounts to about 12,500 roads across the region.

There are a small number of exempt locations.

Which roads are exempt from the Fife pavement parking ban?

Just 40 roads across Fife are exempt from the rules.

The Courier has published a full list of roads where pavement parking laws will not apply.

Communities can make the case for roads to be exempt through an application to Fife Council.

Will there be warning signs?

Given the rules apply to nearly every road in Fife, only those with exemptions will be signposted.

How much will drivers be fined for parking on the pavement?

Drivers found breaking the rules will be issued a penalty charge notice that will be attached to the vehicle in the same way as traditional parking tickets are issued.

The fine will be £100, discounted to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Fines can be challenged or appealed online.

Why are the new rules being introduced?

The new rules are designed to make pavements safer and more accessible for pedestrians, particularly those using wheelchairs or pushing prams.

Launching the new legislation in 2023, transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “We’re highlighting the danger that illegal pavement parking poses to pavement users, and in particular those with mobility issues or visual impairments, or parents pushing prams and buggies.

“Scotland is the first of the four nations to make pavement parking illegal nationwide.

“This change in legislation is a step towards developing communities that are better able to support active travel, building on the work that is already underway to reduce emissions and helping us meet our world-leading climate change targets.”

Who will enforce the ban?

Fife Council is responsible for the new pavement parking legislation, and its team of 18 traffic wardens will enforce the rules and issue fines when necessary.