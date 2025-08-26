30 apartments, gym and café plan for old Montrose Port grain store

Montrose Port Authority has unveiled ambitious plans to turn old harbour buildings into a new gateway development.

The project would see dilapidated buildings converted into 30 serviced apartments for offshore renewables workers.

Plans for the former grain store on the corner of Caledonia Street and Ferry Street also include a gym and community cafe.

Architects say it would deliver a new ‘public face’ at the north entrance to the port.

An application for planning permission and listed building consent has now been lodged with Angus Council.

Montrose Port grain store falling down

Adam and Gordon Architects say: “The development of the grain store provides a unique chance to provide much-needed accommodation for the offshore renewables industry.

“The heritage and architecture of Montrose can also benefit by saving listed buildings in a very poor state of repair.”

Years of disuse and severe weathering have left the buildings in very poor condition and unsafe. Some walls have partially collapsed.

Plans show a total of 30 one-bedroom apartments over four floors of the former grain store.

There would be a gym and laundry room for residents, alongside the public café.

The architects add: “At the moment the entrance to Montrose Port is very underwhelming.

“The newly renovated buildings will create a sense of arrival and present a positive modern image of Montrose Port Authority as it seeks to do business in the 21st century.

“As Montrose Port strives to become the onshore face of the renewables industry taking place just off the Angus coast, it seems appropriate that a modern building forms the landmark corner.”

The serviced apartments scheme overtakes previous office plans for the old buildings which were approved in 2024.

The port is also developing the former Customs House, which it bought in 2023.

You can also keep up to date with the latest Angus Council applications and approvals in our weekly Planning Ahead series.