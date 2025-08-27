Debate: What reforms should be made to Scotland’s parole system?

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on parole reforms.

It comes as a result of The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which is calling for much needed changes to a system which often leaves victims feeling overlooked and forgotten.

Reforms could see the amount of time between failed parole bids extended.

Currently killers like Angus’ Tasmin Glass and Perth’s Robbie Smullen get a chance at freedom every year.

For life restriction prisoners like Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh it is every two years.

The victims and their families of these killers have spoken of the immense trauma the current setup causes, never allowing them the time to properly escape the torment of the justice system.

Other changes that could be made would give people more access to parole hearings, helping to increase transparency around how decisions are reached.

More victims could be given the right to attend, as could media.

The parole board could also be instructed to give out a lot more details on their findings, instead of the current anonymised summary reports on release.

The board themselves have told The Courier previously that they are open to such reforms.

With over 40 question in the consultation there is room for the government to make much-needed changes that will help put victims at the heart of the system.

Campaigners like Dundee attack survivor Linda McDonald have demanded them for years.

Until November, people will have the opportunity to answer the consultation and help drive forward reforms to help these victims of violent crime.

