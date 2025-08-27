Strathkinness holiday park wins fight for 33 more caravans ‘to meet tourism demand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strathkinness holiday park wins fight for 33 more caravans ‘to meet tourism demand’

The Scottish Government has overturned Fife councillors' decision to refuse the bid in April.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews Holiday Estate at Knockhill of Nydie, near St Andrews, in 2023.
St Andrews Holiday Estate at Knockhill of Nydie, near St Andrews, in 2023, before the development was complete. Image: Google.

A north east Fife holiday park has won its bid to install 33 more caravans amid continuing tourism demand.

Councillors refused an application by the owners of St Andrews Holiday Estate to install statics on an area used for camping and tourers.

They feared the move would lead to over-development of the site at Knockhill of Nydie, a mile from Strathkinness.

And they said it could have an unacceptable impact on people living nearby.

But park owners Devonshaw Ltd appealed the April ruling.

And the Scottish Government has now overturned the decision.

Strathkinness holiday park ‘will bring tourists to the area’

Reporter Gordon Reid ruled that because the owners were only changing the use of part of the site, rather than extending it, it would not have a significant impact.

He added: “As it would bring tourists into the area, the proposal would make a modest contribution to the rural economy.”

Devonshaw Ltd bought the Strathkinness holiday park in 2021.

St Andrews Holiday Estate, Knockhill of Nydie, near Strathkinness
The park is St Andrews Holiday Estate, near Strathkinness. Image: Google Street View.

The popular site is well-used, particularly by golfers who want to stay near St Andrews.

The company has been developing the camping and touring site to include more static caravans.

Previous applications for a total of 35 pitches were approved in 2021 and 2022.

And in their bid for a further 33, the firm said “it will provide much-needed and valued  additional static holiday accommodation at St Andrews Holiday Estate to help meet continuing demand.”

57 objections to extra caravans

The latest application attracted 57 objections from locals with various concerns.

These included the visual impact on the area’s character, residential amenity and road safety.

However, the holiday park also received seven supporting comments highlighting benefits additional customers would bring to Strathkinness businesses.

In his ruling, Mr Reid noted the caravans will occupy just 11% of the site.

And they will also be screened by existing static caravans and hedges.

He added: “As the proposal is contained within the boundary of the existing holiday park it will not result in the loss of any additional countryside.”

Conversation