Strathkinness holiday park wins fight for 33 more caravans ‘to meet tourism demand’

A north east Fife holiday park has won its bid to install 33 more caravans amid continuing tourism demand.

Councillors refused an application by the owners of St Andrews Holiday Estate to install statics on an area used for camping and tourers.

They feared the move would lead to over-development of the site at Knockhill of Nydie, a mile from Strathkinness.

And they said it could have an unacceptable impact on people living nearby.

But park owners Devonshaw Ltd appealed the April ruling.

And the Scottish Government has now overturned the decision.

Strathkinness holiday park ‘will bring tourists to the area’

Reporter Gordon Reid ruled that because the owners were only changing the use of part of the site, rather than extending it, it would not have a significant impact.

He added: “As it would bring tourists into the area, the proposal would make a modest contribution to the rural economy.”

Devonshaw Ltd bought the Strathkinness holiday park in 2021.

The popular site is well-used, particularly by golfers who want to stay near St Andrews.

The company has been developing the camping and touring site to include more static caravans.

Previous applications for a total of 35 pitches were approved in 2021 and 2022.

And in their bid for a further 33, the firm said “it will provide much-needed and valued additional static holiday accommodation at St Andrews Holiday Estate to help meet continuing demand.”

57 objections to extra caravans

The latest application attracted 57 objections from locals with various concerns.

These included the visual impact on the area’s character, residential amenity and road safety.

However, the holiday park also received seven supporting comments highlighting benefits additional customers would bring to Strathkinness businesses.

In his ruling, Mr Reid noted the caravans will occupy just 11% of the site.

And they will also be screened by existing static caravans and hedges.

He added: “As the proposal is contained within the boundary of the existing holiday park it will not result in the loss of any additional countryside.”