Carnoustie disruption to be ‘kept to minimum’ as Openreach begins full fibre upgrade

Openreach has promised to keep disruption to a minimum for locals as it embarks on a major project to deliver full fibre broadband to the town.

Work is starting on building the new network in what the company says will be a “once-in-a-generation” upgrade.

It is aimed at allowing homes and businesses to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds.

Openreach says the build is expected to reach the majority of local homes and businesses.

Robert Thorburn of Openreach said: “We’re bringing full fibre broadband to Carnoustie and letting local people know what to expect.

“This is a major infrastructure upgrade, so there will be more engineering teams, equipment and vans around town.

“We’re working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.”

Existing network to be used where possible in Carnoustie

“Wherever possible, we’ll use our existing network of ducts and poles to avoid roadworks, new street furniture and disturbance,” he added.

“But there may be places where we need to install new poles, underground ducts and fibre cables because it’s the only way to make sure households get included in the upgrade.”

He added: “Openreach is committed to building the best full fibre network. Doing it sustainably is crucial for our business, the communities we serve, and the environment we all share.”

Locals can visit openreach.co.uk/ultrafastfullfibre to register for updates.

As the project progresses they will also be able to check their addresses to see when services are available.

The company hopes to extend its entire full fibre network to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026.