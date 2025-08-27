Dundee primary school closure saga: Why does decision hang in balance and what happens next?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee primary school closure saga: Why does decision hang in balance and what happens next?

Last month Dundee councillors approved a proposal to shut St Pius X Primary School but the decision could be overturned by an independent panel.

CR0053812, Andrew Robson, Dundee. Parents at St Pius PS in Dundee are to be outside the school this afternoon protesting at the proposed closure of the school. A decision is due by DCC next week. Picture Shows, general view (GV) of the school sign and main entrance, St Pius Primary School, Banchory Road, Dundee, 17th June 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Laura Devlin

The proposed closure of St Pius Primary School in Dundee could be reversed after the Scottish Government called for a rethink.

Dundee City Council’s education committee agreed to close the Douglas school at a meeting last month.

The decision meant St Pius X Primary would no longer operate come the end of the 2025/26 academic year.

Children would instead attend St Francis Primary in Whitfield.

But the decision could now be overturned after it was ‘called in’ for review by Scottish Government ministers.

But what exactly does this mean and why could a decision made by Dundee councillors be overturned?

The Courier takes a look how we got here and what comes next.

Closure plans first tabled last year

Proposals to shut St Pius Primary School first emerged in October 2024.

The local council said a declining pupil roll and crumbling school building were among the reasons for tabling the closure plans.

But the proposals sparked controversy from the start and a planned consultation was put on hold after concerns were raised by the city’s Catholic community.

The consultation was due to be held between November 4 and December 17 last year.

However, at an education committee meeting in October councillors agreed to defer the exercise so that further discussions could be held.

The council say maintaining the building is expensive. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

In the weeks following the October meeting, council representatives held talks with the Bishop of the Diocese of Dunkeld.

It was agreed the two parties would work together to to consider a “wider strategic approach” to the provision of Catholic education in the city.

The education committee then met in January where they agreed fresh dates for the consultation.

This eventually began in January and ran until February 19.

Protests held against closure

A report on the consultation was drafted by Audrey May, the head of the education department at Dundee City Council.

The report revealed more than 100 people made representations to the local authority.

Concerns were raised about class sizes at St Francis and the continuity of faith-based education.

However, it also outlined that St Pius is one of the oldest schools in the city and costly to run.

Parents and children during the protest outside the school. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The report concluded by recommending councillors agree to close St Pius Primary School.

This sparked protest from parents, carers and pupils, who gathered outside the school to condemn the move.

Despite the public opposition, councillors voted to shut the school at an education committee meeting held in June.

Council closure decision ‘called in’

Dundee City Council notified the Scottish Government of their intention to shut St Pius Primary in a letter dated June 24.

Scottish ministers then considered the decision and examined the consultation report, an Education Scotland report and the representations received against the closure.

Further information was also provided by DCC on August 4 and 8.

Dundee St Pius pupil Ayla Squire and Rosie Brady, who attended the nursery, protest the school's closure with grandmother and campaigner Marion Swan.
School pupil Ayla Squire and Rosie Brady, who attended the nursery, protest the closure with grandmother and campaigner Marion Swan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Any local authority wishing to close a school within their area must do so in line with the requirements of the Schools (Consultation) (Scotland) Act 2010.

If there is evidence that the requirements under this act have not been met, ministers have the power to ‘call in’ the closure decision.

And in the case of St Pius Primary, ministers subsequently concluded there were grounds to ‘call-in’ the closure proposal.

Why could the decision be overturned?

The 2010 Act requires that the report on a school closure proposal should include a “clear educational benefits statement”.

This should set out the educational impact of the proposal, the rationale for expected benefits and how any adverse effects will be mitigated.

Scottish ministers determined Dundee City Council’s report on the St Pius closure proposal did not included the following:

  • Sufficient detail about the educational benefits of closing the nursery class
  • Provide consultees with adequate information about the availability and accessibility of alternative early learning and childcare provision.

Dundee City Council subsequently provided additional information in response to a request from Scottish Government officials.

However, this was not made available during the statutory consultation period – “limiting consultees’ ability to assess the impact of the closure and respond “meaningfully”.

Ministers concluded that it “appeared Dundee City Council may have failed to comply with the requirements of the 2010 Act”.

This, they determined, means the closure proposal “warrants further independent scrutiny”.

What will happen next?

The proposal to close St Pius X Primary School in Dundee was referred to the convener of the School Closure Review Panel.

This is a statutory body, independent of government, which has been created to “enhance and strengthen the process of local authority school closures in Scotland”.

A panel of three has now been appointed to review and determine the closure decision.

The members of panel are:

  • Beverley Atkinson (Chair)
  • Roddy MacLeod
  • Helen McGhee

The panel will review the decision by considering whether the council has:

  • Failed significantly to comply with the requirements of the 2010 Act
  • Taken proper account of a material consideration relevant to the decision.

In carrying out its review, the panel will consider all documentation available, including all representations sent from members of the public to the Scottish ministers.

They may request further information from the council, and advice from Education Scotland or any other person as it may reasonably require for the relevant purposes.

The panel will not be re-taking the council’s decision or considering any aspects of the closure apart from the two considerations set out.

It is the council’s right to make a school closure decision and the role of the panel is to ensure the decision has been taken in line with the law.

When will a decision be made?

The panel has a duty to take a decision within eight weeks from the date on which it was constituted.

This means a decision on the St Pius Primary closure will be made on or before October 14.

A boy at the St Pius school protest with a placard that reads 'Please save our school'.
A youngster at the protest to save St Pius X RC Primary School, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

If for any reason the panel is not able to reach a decision by that date, they can issue a notice setting out reasons for not taking a decision within that time period.

In such cases, the panel has the option to take up to a further eight weeks.

If an extension period is required, it would mean that the Dundee City Council will receive the School Closure Review Panels decision no later than December 9.

Conversation