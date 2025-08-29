‘Advice given’ to Dundee petrol station after water found in fuel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Advice given’ to Dundee petrol station after water found in fuel

Trading standards officials investigated the issue at the Jet garage on Forfar Road.

The Jet fuel station on Forfar Road, Dundee.
The Jet fuel station on Forfar Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
By Andrew Robson & Ben MacDonald

An investigation was launched after water was found in fuel at a Dundee petrol station.

Trading standards officials discovered the presence of water after a visit to the Jet garage on Forfar Road last Wednesday.

It came weeks after a driver claimed contaminated diesel from the garage had caused problems with his new Volkswagen campervan.

He reported the matter to Dundee City Council, which has since paid at least two visits to the petrol station to investigate.

Tests found water in diesel at Dundee petrol station

After receiving a report about the suspected contamination in the fuel in July, the city council investigated and found there to be no water present.

However, during a follow-up visit on August 20, tests confirmed the presence of water in an underground storage area for the Ultra Diesel.

A letter from a trading standards officer – seen by The Courier – said the associated pumps would remain offline until investigations and repairs were completed.

However, no further action will be taken.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our trading standards team have conducted an investigation into the matter following a complaint.

‘We have given advice to both the trader and the consumer’

“No further action will be taken.

“We have given the relevant advice on the issue to both the trader and the consumer following the conclusion of our investigation.”

The operators of the garage declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

A spokesperson for Phillips 66, owner of Jet Local, said: “We are aware of the reported issue of water contamination in underground storage tank five – Ultra Diesel – dispensed from Jet Forfar Road in Dundee in July 2025.

“Our own internal investigations confirmed that no water was present in the fuel supplied to the site by Phillips 66 Limited.

“Neither Phillips 66 Limited, nor its affiliate Jet Retail UK Limited, owns or operates this site or has any involvement in the retail sale of fuel at this site.”

