‘Advice given’ to Dundee petrol station after water found in fuel

An investigation was launched after water was found in fuel at a Dundee petrol station.

Trading standards officials discovered the presence of water after a visit to the Jet garage on Forfar Road last Wednesday.

It came weeks after a driver claimed contaminated diesel from the garage had caused problems with his new Volkswagen campervan.

He reported the matter to Dundee City Council, which has since paid at least two visits to the petrol station to investigate.

After receiving a report about the suspected contamination in the fuel in July, the city council investigated and found there to be no water present.

However, during a follow-up visit on August 20, tests confirmed the presence of water in an underground storage area for the Ultra Diesel.

A letter from a trading standards officer – seen by The Courier – said the associated pumps would remain offline until investigations and repairs were completed.

However, no further action will be taken.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our trading standards team have conducted an investigation into the matter following a complaint.

‘We have given advice to both the trader and the consumer’

“No further action will be taken.

“We have given the relevant advice on the issue to both the trader and the consumer following the conclusion of our investigation.”

The operators of the garage declined to comment when approached by The Courier.

A spokesperson for Phillips 66, owner of Jet Local, said: “We are aware of the reported issue of water contamination in underground storage tank five – Ultra Diesel – dispensed from Jet Forfar Road in Dundee in July 2025.

“Our own internal investigations confirmed that no water was present in the fuel supplied to the site by Phillips 66 Limited.

“Neither Phillips 66 Limited, nor its affiliate Jet Retail UK Limited, owns or operates this site or has any involvement in the retail sale of fuel at this site.”