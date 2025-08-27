EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath councillor to boycott £14m Place for Everyone celebrations over ‘unforgivable mayhem’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath councillor to boycott £14m Place for Everyone celebrations over ‘unforgivable mayhem’

SNP councillor Brenda Durno says she does not want to be remembered for "carving up the town centre" with the controversial active travel project.

By Graham Brown
Councillor Brenda Durno on the Place for Everyone cycle path in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Councillor Brenda Durno on the Place for Everyone cycle path in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Arbroath’s £14 million Place for Everyone active travel scheme has been slated by a town councillor for the “unforgivable mayhem” it created.

Arbroath East and Lunan figure Brenda Durno said the Sustrans and Angus Council-funded project had been a disaster from the outset.

She has vowed to boycott events being held to celebrate its completion weeks ahead of schedule.

The SNP councillor said she does not want to be remembered for “carving up the town centre”.

Arbroath councillor claims ‘lack of transparency’

Ms Durno condemned a lack of local consultation around the project from the start.

Her criticism echoes that of others who have branded the scheme a waste of money.

She said: “I was against the whole project, basically because of the lack of constituent participation and transparency.”

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno criticises Place for Everyone project.
Arbroath East and Lunan SNP councillor Brenda Durno at Brothock Bridge on Burnside Drive. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Mrs Durno also believes the choice of location was flawed.

“The project could have been done on the Westway, where the road was wider and it would have enhanced the new shopping outlets,” she said.

Burnside Drive was chosen to try to ‘bridge’ the two sides of the town divided by the A92 dual carriageway – now a single lane in each direction.

A new cycle path now runs the length of the scheme from Gayfield to Guthrie Port.

‘Traffic mayhem’ during Place for Everyone construction

And she sympathised with businesses whose trade was hit hard during the construction phase.

The project began in April 2024 and was opened six weeks ahead of the 77-week schedule.

“The disruption to businesses and the general traffic mayhem that took place for the sake of what we now have is unforgivable,” she added.

“I didn’t want my legacy as a councillor to be the one who carved up our town centre.

“So with that in mind, I won’t be attending any of the opening events.”

Angus Council, which contributed £4m to the project, has arranged a programme of events to mark the project’s completion.

Councillor Brenda Durno on new Arbroath active travel scheme.
Brenda Durno is to boycott cycle events to mark A Place for Everyone’s early completion. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The first of those took place on Sunday when Dundee Instrumental Band played at the new Brothock Bridge public space.

But Ms Durno said she has already received complaints about the new layout there.

“An area of Market Place is now not accessible by wheelchairs as they have removed the dropped kerbs to stop parking in the area,” she said.

“Customers to the dentist now have to walk from a carpark as there is no area for drop off, and it’s the same for delivery vehicles.”

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno at Place for Everyone active travel scheme.
Brenda Durno believes there was a lack of transparency around A Place for Everyone. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The councillor is no stranger to speaking her mind on big-ticket Arbroath spending.

In 2021, she condemned a £200,000 seafront crazy golf course as a waste of money.

Arbroath councillors have their say on A Place for Everyone

We have asked all seven Arbroath’s councillors for their views on the Place for Everyone project.

None have been as forthright in their condemnation as Ms Durno.

Later this week we will reveal what the town’s other elected members had to say.

A Place for Everyone continues to generate the huge volume of opinion it has since it was first announced in 2019.

