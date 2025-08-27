EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath councillor to boycott £14m Place for Everyone celebrations over ‘unforgivable mayhem’

Arbroath’s £14 million Place for Everyone active travel scheme has been slated by a town councillor for the “unforgivable mayhem” it created.

Arbroath East and Lunan figure Brenda Durno said the Sustrans and Angus Council-funded project had been a disaster from the outset.

She has vowed to boycott events being held to celebrate its completion weeks ahead of schedule.

The SNP councillor said she does not want to be remembered for “carving up the town centre”.

Arbroath councillor claims ‘lack of transparency’

Ms Durno condemned a lack of local consultation around the project from the start.

Her criticism echoes that of others who have branded the scheme a waste of money.

She said: “I was against the whole project, basically because of the lack of constituent participation and transparency.”

Mrs Durno also believes the choice of location was flawed.

“The project could have been done on the Westway, where the road was wider and it would have enhanced the new shopping outlets,” she said.

Burnside Drive was chosen to try to ‘bridge’ the two sides of the town divided by the A92 dual carriageway – now a single lane in each direction.

A new cycle path now runs the length of the scheme from Gayfield to Guthrie Port.

‘Traffic mayhem’ during Place for Everyone construction

And she sympathised with businesses whose trade was hit hard during the construction phase.

The project began in April 2024 and was opened six weeks ahead of the 77-week schedule.

“The disruption to businesses and the general traffic mayhem that took place for the sake of what we now have is unforgivable,” she added.

“I didn’t want my legacy as a councillor to be the one who carved up our town centre.

“So with that in mind, I won’t be attending any of the opening events.”

Angus Council, which contributed £4m to the project, has arranged a programme of events to mark the project’s completion.

The first of those took place on Sunday when Dundee Instrumental Band played at the new Brothock Bridge public space.

But Ms Durno said she has already received complaints about the new layout there.

“An area of Market Place is now not accessible by wheelchairs as they have removed the dropped kerbs to stop parking in the area,” she said.

“Customers to the dentist now have to walk from a carpark as there is no area for drop off, and it’s the same for delivery vehicles.”

The councillor is no stranger to speaking her mind on big-ticket Arbroath spending.

In 2021, she condemned a £200,000 seafront crazy golf course as a waste of money.

Arbroath councillors have their say on A Place for Everyone

We have asked all seven Arbroath’s councillors for their views on the Place for Everyone project.

None have been as forthright in their condemnation as Ms Durno.

Later this week we will reveal what the town’s other elected members had to say.

A Place for Everyone continues to generate the huge volume of opinion it has since it was first announced in 2019.