Call for compassion as Fife stroke patient faces treatment miles from home

David Scott from Newport-on-Tay cannot receive rehabilitation in Dundee due to his Fife postcode but his wife cannot travel alone.

By Claire Warrender
David and Amanda Scott from Newport-on-Tay
David and Amanda Scott from Newport-on-Tay are in an "unacceptable" situation. Image: Supplied

Health chiefs have been accused of putting politics before compassion as a Fife stroke patient faces treatment alone, many miles from home.

David Scott from Newport-on-Tay has been in hospital in Inverness for a month after suffering a stroke while on holiday.

He is now ready to be discharged to a facility closer to home for vital rehabilitation.

David Scott from Newport needs rehabilitation after a stroke
Newport stroke patient David Scott. Image: Supplied

However, the Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee refuses to accept him because he lives in Fife.

He has instead been offered treatment 25 miles away at Cameron Hospital in Windygates, or at Queen Margaret in Dunfermline – an 80-mile round-trip.

Heartbroken wife Amanda, registered blind due to a brain tumour, says she will be unable to visit her 71-year-old husband if he is moved there.

She cannot drive and is unable to walk to and from a bus stop due to mobility issues.

Amanda’s sister Linda is trying to find a way forward for her brother-in-law.

Linda told The Courier: “Doctors in Inverness are gravely concerned about David’s mental health but treatment in Dundee is a definite no because of their postcode.

“It’s politics. Meanwhile, two people are disintegrating.”

‘Boundary changes in the middle of the river’

David, a former civil servant, took ill during a family holiday on Skye on July 26.

The stroke has affected his memory and speech and he no longer remembers his address or his dog’s name.

Linda, who lives in England, said: “The Inverness staff have been outstanding and are working very hard to help.

“But Dundee says the boundary changes in the middle of the river, even though hospital appointments for David and Amanda are always at Ninewells.

“Amanda is the only person who can visit him and she can’t walk to a bus stop.

“She had to learn to walk again after 12 hours of surgery for a brain tumour in 2019.”

Call for compassion for Newport stroke patient

Linda added: “If David is moved to the Royal Victoria, someone will be able to take her to visit.”

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain branded the situation “unacceptable” and called for compassion.

Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain
North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain says the situation is unacceptable.

She said: “If Mr Scott is moved to one of the Fife hospitals, it would mean Mrs Scott having to travel either a 54 or 82-mile round trip to see him, which she cannot do.

“And it would effectively mean he would have no visitors whatsoever.

“I urge NHS Tayside to reconsider their decision and allow Mr Scott to be moved there.

“It is the compassionate thing to do.”

‘Agreed pathway of care’

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership confirmed David has been offered a “clinically appropriate” placement.

They said there are arrangements which allow north east Fife patients to be treated in neighbouring health boards if they are closer to home.

This is sometimes not possible due to either bed availability or the patient’s clinical needs.

However, it can be kept under review, they said.

Service has been in touch with Mr Scott’s family directly.”

NHS Tayside

A spokesperson added: “We are always mindful of the holistic needs of patients and importance of visits from family.”

Meanwhile, an NHS Tayside spokesperson commented: “We have been contacted about this matter and the clinical service has been in touch with Mr Scott’s family directly.

“As per the agreed pathway of care, when a patient requires rehabilitation services, such as stroke rehabilitation, care is provided by the patient’s local health and social care partnership.”

Conversation