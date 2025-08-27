Missed deadline to replant 864 trees at former Stirling caravan park extended

A legal deadline for the replanting of more than 800 trees at a former caravan park in Stirling, evaded since March 2022, has been extended until June 2026.

A restocking order was issued more than three years ago by Scottish Forestry after 864 trees were either removed without approval or damaged at the former caravan park on Cornton Road.

The landowner was told to replant the trees by March 31 2024, or face a fine of between £5,000 and £10,000.

However, as The Courier reported in May this year, the landowner, Beechtree Wright Ltd, sold the site to James Stewart from Carlisle in February 2024, avoiding fulfilling the restocking order.

In May, Scottish Forestry said it had been unable to make contact with the new owner.

However, last week the government agency confirmed that a new restocking direction has now been issued, effectively resetting the clock and adding two years and three months of leeway to the original deadline.

It is within the new landowner’s rights to appeal the replanting order. The appeal deadline is October 1.

New restocking direction issued

A Scottish Forestry spokesman said: “We are still very much treating this as an active case and are pursuing it as quickly as we can.

“Now that we have successfully made contact with the new owners of the site we have been able to issue them with the restocking direction.

“There is a period in place now where the new owner can appeal against the decision to issue the direction.

“The restocking notice requires planting to be undertaken by the end of the coming winter planting season so we wouldn’t expect to see work beginning on the ground just now.

“The deadline for compliance with this restocking direction, barring any successful appeal, is now June 30 2026.

“Our aim remains to ensure that restocking of the woodland is carried out.”

In March, Scottish Green Party MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell told The Courier: “It is vital that Scottish Forestry take firm action right now to enforce the replanting.

“Scottish Forestry are currently setting a dangerous precedent that landowners can get away with flaunting the law.”

