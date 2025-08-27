Missed deadline to replant 864 trees at former Stirling caravan park extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missed deadline to replant 864 trees at former Stirling caravan park extended

The unlawfully-removed trees should have been replaced 17 months ago.

By Alex Watson
The law states that it is an offence to ignore an official tree restocking order without reasonable reason. Image: Supplied
A legal deadline for the replanting of more than 800 trees at a former caravan park in Stirling, evaded since March 2022, has been extended until June 2026.

A restocking order was issued more than three years ago by Scottish Forestry after 864 trees were either removed without approval or damaged at the former caravan park on Cornton Road.

The landowner was told to replant the trees by March 31 2024, or face a fine of between £5,000 and £10,000.

However, as The Courier reported in May this year, the landowner, Beechtree Wright Ltd, sold the site to James Stewart from Carlisle in February 2024, avoiding fulfilling the restocking order.

In May, Scottish Forestry said it had been unable to make contact with the new owner.

However, last week the government agency confirmed that a new restocking direction has now been issued, effectively resetting the clock and adding two years and three months of leeway to the original deadline.

It is within the new landowner’s rights to appeal the replanting order. The appeal deadline is October 1.

New restocking direction issued

A Scottish Forestry spokesman said: “We are still very much treating this as an active case and are pursuing it as quickly as we can.

“Now that we have successfully made contact with the new owners of the site we have been able to issue them with the restocking direction.

“There is a period in place now where the new owner can appeal against the decision to issue the direction.

“The restocking notice requires planting to be undertaken by the end of the coming winter planting season so we wouldn’t expect to see work beginning on the ground just now.

“The deadline for compliance with this restocking direction, barring any successful appeal, is now June 30 2026.

“Our aim remains to ensure that restocking of the woodland is carried out.”

In March, Scottish Green Party MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Mark Ruskell told The Courier: “It is vital that Scottish Forestry take firm action right now to enforce the replanting.

“Scottish Forestry are currently setting a dangerous precedent that landowners can get away with flaunting the law.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation