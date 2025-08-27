Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson accused of spreading misinformation over Dundee ‘knife’ incident

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has been accused of spreading misinformation over an alleged knife incident in Dundee.

A 14-year-old girl was charged on Saturday after allegedly being caught with what police described as a “bladed weapon” in Lochee.

Since then, several posts have been shared on social media claiming the girl and her friends had earlier been followed, recorded and “chatted up” by two people.

A number of the posts make reference to the supposed ethnicity of the two people accused of targeting the girls.

But Police Scotland has confirmed to The Courier that its investigation into the incident on St Ann Lane has concluded.

It is understood that, despite reviewing CCTV and making other inquiries, officers have found nothing to support the allegations made against the two individuals highlighted in the posts.

‘Very concerning’

On Tuesday, X owner Mr Musk – who has a following of nearly 225 million on the platform he bought in 2022 – reposted one of the allegations about the girl being recorded by “a migrant”.

That post also repeated sections of The Courier’s coverage of the incident from the weekend, a report that made no mention of race or immigration status.

Musk then hit out at those who have criticised the alleged actions of the teenager, branding them “pathetic grovelers”.

Meanwhile, right-wing activist Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – has also posted about it to his 1.4m followers on X.

The 42-year-old repeated the allegation that youngsters were being “filmed by a migrant” and said it was “very concerning”.

On Tuesday afternoon, he claimed “the men of Scotland” were “stepping in to patrol Dundee”.

‘Dangerous and divisive’

Nadia El-Nakla – councillor for Dundee’s West End and wife of ex-First Minister Humza Yousaf – told us: “This is deeply concerning for many reasons.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in our streets.

“Carrying a knife is a crime, and we must uphold a policy of zero tolerance towards knife crime.”

Ms El-Nakla, the equalities spokesperson for the Dundee SNP group, added: “It is also clear that elements of the far right are attempting to hijack this incident to spread a racist, anti-immigration agenda.

“This is both dangerous and divisive, and it threatens the cohesion of our communities.

“Here in Dundee, we will not allow this to take root. The facts of the incident have been provided by our police service.

“These should be trusted — not the disinformation being pushed by those who wish to vilify asylum seekers and immigrants.”

English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Mr Robinson last year stoked far-right race riots in England from a luxury hotel in Cyprus.

He was also criticised for spreading misinformation about a stabbing in Stirling.

We have contacted Mr Robinson and Mr Musk for comment.

Last year the X billionaire was embroiled in a war of words with former FM Mr Yousaf, who lives in Broughty Ferry.

‘Spread of misinformation’

Stand Up to Racism Tayside said: “Misinformation serves a particular narrative and distracts from the real issues in our society: austerity and increasing poverty, widespread mental health crises and isolation, all rooted in the failures and mismanagement of our governments.

“The spread of this misinformation endangers by inviting hatred and violence towards members of our communities who are already so marginalised.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, August 23, we received a report of a female youth with a weapon in St Ann Lane, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 14-year-old girl was charged in connection.

“She will be reported to the relevant authorities.”