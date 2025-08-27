Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson accused of spreading misinformation over Dundee ‘knife’ incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson accused of spreading misinformation over Dundee ‘knife’ incident

Posts have been shared on social media after 14-year-old girl was charged for the alleged possession of a weapon in Lochee.

By Bryan Copland & Andrew Robson
X and Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has been accused of spreading misinformation over an alleged knife incident in Dundee.

A 14-year-old girl was charged on Saturday after allegedly being caught with what police described as a “bladed weapon” in Lochee.

Since then, several posts have been shared on social media claiming the girl and her friends had earlier been followed, recorded and “chatted up” by two people.

A number of the posts make reference to the supposed ethnicity of the two people accused of targeting the girls.

But Police Scotland has confirmed to The Courier that its investigation into the incident on St Ann Lane has concluded.

It is understood that, despite reviewing CCTV and making other inquiries, officers have found nothing to support the allegations made against the two individuals highlighted in the posts.

‘Very concerning’

On Tuesday, X owner Mr Musk – who has a following of nearly 225 million on the platform he bought in 2022 – reposted one of the allegations about the girl being recorded by “a migrant”.

That post also repeated sections of The Courier’s coverage of the incident from the weekend, a report that made no mention of race or immigration status.

Musk then hit out at those who have criticised the alleged actions of the teenager, branding them “pathetic grovelers”.

Far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, who's real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
Meanwhile, right-wing activist Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – has also posted about it to his 1.4m followers on X.

The 42-year-old repeated the allegation that youngsters were being “filmed by a migrant” and said it was “very concerning”.

On Tuesday afternoon, he claimed “the men of Scotland” were “stepping in to patrol Dundee”.

‘Dangerous and divisive’

Nadia El-Nakla – councillor for Dundee’s West End and wife of ex-First Minister Humza Yousaf – told us: “This is deeply concerning for many reasons.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in our streets.

“Carrying a knife is a crime, and we must uphold a policy of zero tolerance towards knife crime.”

Ms El-Nakla, the equalities spokesperson for the Dundee SNP group, added: “It is also clear that elements of the far right are attempting to hijack this incident to spread a racist, anti-immigration agenda.

“This is both dangerous and divisive, and it threatens the cohesion of our communities.

SNP councillor Nadia El-Nakla.
“Here in Dundee, we will not allow this to take root. The facts of the incident have been provided by our police service.

“These should be trusted — not the disinformation being pushed by those who wish to vilify asylum seekers and immigrants.”

English Defence League (EDL) co-founder Mr Robinson last year stoked far-right race riots in England from a luxury hotel in Cyprus.

He was also criticised for spreading misinformation about a stabbing in Stirling.

We have contacted Mr Robinson and Mr Musk for comment.

Last year the X billionaire was embroiled in a war of words with former FM Mr Yousaf, who lives in Broughty Ferry.

‘Spread of misinformation’

Stand Up to Racism Tayside said: “Misinformation serves a particular narrative and distracts from the real issues in our society: austerity and increasing poverty, widespread mental health crises and isolation, all rooted in the failures and mismanagement of our governments.

“The spread of this misinformation endangers by inviting hatred and violence towards members of our communities who are already so marginalised.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, August 23, we received a report of a female youth with a weapon in St Ann Lane, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 14-year-old girl was charged in connection.

“She will be reported to the relevant authorities.”

