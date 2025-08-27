Tributes to man, 27, who died in River Tay 3 months after arriving in Perth to ‘escape Taliban’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to man, 27, who died in River Tay 3 months after arriving in Perth to ‘escape Taliban’

Mohammad Akrami, from Afghanistan, drowned near Moncreiffe Island earlier this month.

Mohammad Akrami.
Mohammad Akrami, 27, died in the River Tay in Perth. Image: Afghan Human Rights Foundation/Facebook
By Lucy Scarlett

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in the River Tay in Perth.

Mohammad Akrami, 27, from Afghanistan, drowned near Moncreiffe Island while swimming with friends.

A major search operation was launched on August 14 after reports that three men had got into difficulty in the water.

Two were rescued, but Mohammad’s body was recovered the following day.

Man died in River Tay after ‘getting into difficulties while swimming’

He has now been named by the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, which paid tribute in a statement.

Mohammad had been living as an asylum seeker at the Station Hotel in Perth since fleeing his home country.

Mohammad Asif, director of the foundation, told The Courier of the heartbreaking moment he spoke to Mohammad’s dad about his son’s death.

“Sadly, he died in a very tragic circumstance – he was very young,” he said.

“He told his roommate he was going swimming with his friends.

Mohammad Akrami.
Mohammad had been living at the Station Hotel. Image: Afghan Human Rights Foundation/Facebook
Rescue teams searching the Tay.
Rescue teams searching the Tay after Mohammad went missing. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“They even brought food, according to one of the boys.

“He got into difficulties while swimming.

“We spoke to his father two days after he died – the cries and anguish of a grieving father are impossible to forget.

“His mother found out this morning (Wednesday) when his body arrived home.

“She was distraught but can now start to make her peace with it.”

Members of Perth’s Afghan and wider Muslim communities raised more than £5,000 to help repatriate Mohammad’s body to Afghanistan.

‘He was a son, a brother, he had family’

The foundation says that Mohammad arrived in the UK just three months ago on a dinghy, having “fled the brutality of the Taliban in search of safety and a brighter future”.

He was staying in one of the Perth hotels that have become the focus of anti-immigration protests and counter-protests this month.

Mr Asif says Mohammad’s death highlights the human reality behind the immigration debate.

He said: “It’s very tragic in many ways because asylum seekers are portrayed (by the far right) to be criminals, sex offenders and terrorists.

Protesters clash outside the migrant hotels.
Protestors clashed outside two hotels in Perth in August. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Think of it in a human way – he was a son, a brother, he had family, and he was hoping to have a peaceful life and rebuild.

“In the Station Hotel a few weeks ago, the far-right held a protest outside, just days before he went missing.

“They were saying he should go away. In the Falkirk protest, they displayed a banner saying they should be killed.

“It’s difficult when you are from Afghanistan, running away from persecution, and arriving here hoping that this is your country.

“The majority of asylum seekers settle in, make Scotland their home, and contribute.”

4