Tributes to man, 27, who died in River Tay 3 months after arriving in Perth to ‘escape Taliban’

Tributes have been paid to a man who died in the River Tay in Perth.

Mohammad Akrami, 27, from Afghanistan, drowned near Moncreiffe Island while swimming with friends.

A major search operation was launched on August 14 after reports that three men had got into difficulty in the water.

Two were rescued, but Mohammad’s body was recovered the following day.

Man died in River Tay after ‘getting into difficulties while swimming’

He has now been named by the Afghan Human Rights Foundation, which paid tribute in a statement.

Mohammad had been living as an asylum seeker at the Station Hotel in Perth since fleeing his home country.

Mohammad Asif, director of the foundation, told The Courier of the heartbreaking moment he spoke to Mohammad’s dad about his son’s death.

“Sadly, he died in a very tragic circumstance – he was very young,” he said.

“He told his roommate he was going swimming with his friends.

“They even brought food, according to one of the boys.

“He got into difficulties while swimming.

“We spoke to his father two days after he died – the cries and anguish of a grieving father are impossible to forget.

“His mother found out this morning (Wednesday) when his body arrived home.

“She was distraught but can now start to make her peace with it.”

Members of Perth’s Afghan and wider Muslim communities raised more than £5,000 to help repatriate Mohammad’s body to Afghanistan.

‘He was a son, a brother, he had family’

The foundation says that Mohammad arrived in the UK just three months ago on a dinghy, having “fled the brutality of the Taliban in search of safety and a brighter future”.

He was staying in one of the Perth hotels that have become the focus of anti-immigration protests and counter-protests this month.

Mr Asif says Mohammad’s death highlights the human reality behind the immigration debate.

He said: “It’s very tragic in many ways because asylum seekers are portrayed (by the far right) to be criminals, sex offenders and terrorists.

“Think of it in a human way – he was a son, a brother, he had family, and he was hoping to have a peaceful life and rebuild.

“In the Station Hotel a few weeks ago, the far-right held a protest outside, just days before he went missing.

“They were saying he should go away. In the Falkirk protest, they displayed a banner saying they should be killed.

“It’s difficult when you are from Afghanistan, running away from persecution, and arriving here hoping that this is your country.

“The majority of asylum seekers settle in, make Scotland their home, and contribute.”