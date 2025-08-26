News Coastguard teams called to St Andrews in search for missing person Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry were assisting police in the search for a missing person. By Ellidh Aitken August 26 2025, 3:43pm August 26 2025, 3:43pm Share Coastguard teams called to St Andrews in search for missing person Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5318904/coastguard-st-andrews-missing-person/ Copy Link 0 comment Coastguard teams were called to St Andrews' West Sands beach. Image: DC Thomson Coastguard teams were called to St Andrews after reports of a missing person. Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and crews from Dundee, Leven and St Andrews were called to West Sands beach, near St Andrews Golf Museum, on Tuesday. A spokesperson for HM Coastguard confirmed teams were assisting police with the search for a missing female, who was later located “safe and well” near Tayport. They said: “We were called to assist in the search for a missing female who police had concerns for. “She was located safe and well in the Tayport area and crews were stood down.” The Marine Traffic website showed the lifeboats off the coast near St Andrews’ West Sands beach, close to the Eden Estuary. The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more information.
