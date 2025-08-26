Coastguard teams called to St Andrews in search for missing person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Coastguard teams called to St Andrews in search for missing person

Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry were assisting police in the search for a missing person.

By Ellidh Aitken
St Andrews' West Sands beach.
Coastguard teams were called to St Andrews' West Sands beach. Image: DC Thomson

Coastguard teams were called to St Andrews after reports of a missing person.

Lifeboats from Broughty Ferry and crews from Dundee, Leven and St Andrews were called to West Sands beach, near St Andrews Golf Museum, on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard confirmed teams were assisting police with the search for a missing female, who was later located “safe and well” near Tayport.

They said: “We were called to assist in the search for a missing female who police had concerns for.

“She was located safe and well in the Tayport area and crews were stood down.”

The Marine Traffic website showed the lifeboats off the coast near St Andrews’ West Sands beach, close to the Eden Estuary.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for more information.

More from News

Paul McDowell was caught with thousands of child abuse photos.
Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home
Olya Munro inside her wine bar La Cave a Vin in Perth.
First look inside Perth's new 'sophisticated' wine bar inspired by world travels and Scottish…
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Gambling with the law at Dundee casino
Traffic Scotland cameras show emergency services at the scene of a crash on the A90 in Angus.
Female cut free from car after 3-vehicle crash on A90
Culross Abbey has been put up for sale.
800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k
How the new north gateway to Montrose Port would look. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects
30 apartments, gym and café plan for old Montrose Port grain store
2
Forfar Academy.
Forfar Academy branded 'weak' in effort to close attainment gap after inspection report
Openreach engineers have begun work to bring full fibre broadband to Carnoustie. Image: Openreach
Carnoustie disruption to be ‘kept to minimum’ as Openreach begins full fibre upgrade
James Boyd leaving Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bomb maker who sparked explosives alert in Angus village sentenced
Lewis Donegan (left) and John Tindal celebrating an award for The Howff Secret Supper Club. Image: Oceanic Awards
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee chefs in bitter public row over award-winning restaurant

Conversation