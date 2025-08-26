Female cut free from car after 3-vehicle crash on A90

Firefighters cut a female casualty free from a car after a three-vehicle crash on the A90.

The road was shut southbound for around an hour after the crash near Tealing at around 3pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one female casualty, who had been trapped in a car, was freed by firefighters using cutting equipment.

They said: “We received a call from police at 3.13pm with reports of a three-vehicle crash.

“The stop message came at 4.15pm.

“The carriageway was to remain closed afterwards for crash investigation works.

“Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment.

“One female casualty was trapped and was extricated from a car.”

Her condition is not known.

A90 closed for more than an hour after 3-car crash

The A90 southbound remains partially blocked with one lane still closed.

A Traffic Scotland post on X said: “A90 Tealing lane two (of two) blocked Southbound due to a collision.

“Lane one is now open.

“Emergency services are at scene.

“Traffic slowing on the approach to Dundee this afternoon.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.