Perthshire wind farm should be vetoed over ‘significant’ harm to landscape, say planners

Planners are advising councillors to object to one of two large wind farms proposed for the north-west of Crieff.

They say SSE Renewables’ Glentarken proposal, planned for a site above Loch Earn, should not go ahead because it would have a “significant detrimental impact” on the landscape.

It comes ahead of a public meeting in Comrie to discuss mounting local opposition to both the Glentarken scheme and a neighbouring wind farm planned for Glen Lednock.

Between them, the two projects could feature more than 30 turbines.

Both will be decided by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit due to their size.

Glentarken damage would outweigh renewables gains

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee will consider the Glentarken scheme when it meets next Wednesday.

A report to councillors recommends the council objects to the proposal due to its impact on Loch Rannoch and Glen Lyon National Scenic Area.

“While considerable weight is to be given to the contribution the proposed development could make in achieving renewable energy generation targets, this does not overcome the significant detrimental impact the proposal will have on a nationally important landscape designation,” the report states.

It says NatureScot has objected to the proposal for similar reasons.

The Glentarken development is proposed for a site on the Drummond Estate around 3km east of Lochearnhead.

It would feature up to 12 turbines standing 180m tall, along with battery storage systems.

The Glen Lednock scheme could involve up to 19 wind turbines, the tallest measuring 200m.

That project is part of larger “rewilding” plans by the Invergeldie estate’s new owners Oxygen Conservation.

Public urged to have say on Glentarken and Glen Lednock proposals

A public meeting on the two wind farms is planned for Comrie next week.

Comrie and District Community Council says it wants to canvass opinion on both the Glentarken and Glen Lednock plans before it responds to the Scottish Government and Perth and Kinross planners.

The meeting will be held at the White Church, Comrie, on Tuesday September 2 from 7pm.

The Save Glen Lednock campaign is urging locals to make their views heard.

A number of other wind farm developments are under consideration in Perthshire at present, including at Fowlis Wester and Logiealmond.

Fowlis locals held a public meeting to discuss opposition to the Meallbrodden plans.