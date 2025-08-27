Perthshire wind farm should be vetoed over ‘significant’ harm to landscape, say planners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire wind farm should be vetoed over ‘significant’ harm to landscape, say planners

Councillors will be urged to object to the Glentarken wind turbines plan when they meet next week

By Morag Lindsay
Glentarken woods, with loch and surrounding mountains
SSE Renewables wants to erect up to 12 turbines at Glentarken, near St Fillans. Image: Supplied

Planners are advising councillors to object to one of two large wind farms proposed for the north-west of Crieff.

They say SSE Renewables’ Glentarken proposal, planned for a site above Loch Earn, should not go ahead because it would have a “significant detrimental impact” on the landscape.

It comes ahead of a public meeting in Comrie to discuss mounting local opposition to both the Glentarken scheme and a neighbouring wind farm planned for Glen Lednock.

Between them, the two projects could feature more than 30 turbines.

Both will be decided by the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit due to their size.

Glentarken damage would outweigh renewables gains

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee will consider the Glentarken scheme when it meets next Wednesday.

A report to councillors recommends the council objects to the proposal due to its impact on Loch Rannoch and Glen Lyon National Scenic Area.

Map showing location of neighbouring Glentarken and Glen Lednock windfarms between Loch Lednock and Loch Earn
The Glentarken and Glen Lednock wind farms are being led by different developers.

“While considerable weight is to be given to the contribution the proposed development could make in achieving renewable energy generation targets, this does not overcome the significant detrimental impact the proposal will have on a nationally important landscape designation,” the report states.

It says NatureScot has objected to the proposal for similar reasons.

The Glentarken development is proposed for a site on the Drummond Estate around 3km east of Lochearnhead.

It would feature up to 12 turbines standing 180m tall, along with battery storage systems.

The Glen Lednock scheme could involve up to 19 wind turbines, the tallest measuring 200m.

Five people walking on narrow road surrounded by mountains and trees
Members of the Save Glen Lednock Campaign on the road to the proposed site of the Invergeldie wind farm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

That project is part of larger “rewilding” plans by the Invergeldie estate’s new owners Oxygen Conservation.

Public urged to have say on Glentarken and Glen Lednock proposals

A public meeting on the two wind farms is planned for Comrie next week.

Comrie and District Community Council says it wants to canvass opinion on both the Glentarken and Glen Lednock plans before it responds to the Scottish Government and Perth and Kinross planners.

The meeting will be held at the White Church, Comrie, on Tuesday September 2 from 7pm.

The Save Glen Lednock campaign is urging locals to make their views heard.

A number of other wind farm developments are under consideration in Perthshire at present, including at Fowlis Wester and Logiealmond.

Fowlis locals held a public meeting to discuss opposition to the Meallbrodden plans.

Conversation