£66.5m Monifieth High School pool plunged into political storm six days after opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

£66.5m Monifieth High School pool plunged into political storm six days after opening

Councillors have clashed over calls for public access to the pool at the new Monifieth learning campus — the biggest investment in Angus Council’s history.

By Graham Brown
The new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus opened last week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The new £66.5 million Monifieth learning campus opened last week. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The swimming pool at Monifieth’s new high school is at the centre of a public access row less than a week after the opening of the £66.5 million facility.

Last Thursday, pupils walked through the doors of the replacement secondary for the first time.

The learning campus is the largest single investment in the history of Angus Council.

New Monifieth High School opening.
Councillors joined staff and pupils at the opening of the new Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

But on Tuesday afternoon, Angus education councillors fought over public access to its swimming pool.

They dived straight into a row over a motion from Monifieth councillor and former SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside.

It asked for council officers to investigate opening the pool and other leisure facilities at the campus to local residents as often as possible.

No family swimming sessions at Monifieth High Scool pool

Ms Whiteside described the facility as a “phenomenal learning campus”.

“But fundamentally a family can’t go along at any point during the week and have a swim.

“We just want this conversation to be carried out in an imaginative way to find a solution.

“There was public access at Monifieth High some years ago, so it’s not inconceivable that could happen again.”

Monifieth and Sidlaw SNP colleague Lloyd Melville said: “Monifieth has no affordable leisure facilities.

“The nearest pool at David Lloyd has an exceptionally high membership that excludes many people.

“For the brand new facilities in this school, the largest investment in the council’s history, to sit empty while there is demand in Monifieth would not only be a waste of money, it would be fundamentally unjust.”

Monifieth pool ‘fully booked’ this term

It led education convener and fellow ward councillor Heather Doran to put forward an amendment on the issue.

“We very much welcome the ambition for the community to use the new facilities,” said the Labour councillor.

“It’s very important they are used to their full potential.”

She said she had spoken to council officers about the work which has already been done with local groups.

And the committee heard the pool is already fully booked this school session by the local swimming club and learn to swim groups.

D&A College’s closure of the pool at its Gardyne campus has put further pressure on Angus facilities.

The pool at the Gardyne campus closed at the end of July.
The pool at the Gardyne campus closed at the end of July. Image: Kris MIller/DC Thomson

Ms Doran suggested an update report should be brought forward at the end of this school year.

Depute administration leader Derek Wann said he was “bewildered” by Councillor Whiteside’s motion.

“It’s fully booked, so this motion seems a bit of a moot point.”

Officers also told the committee that council leisure trust Angus Alive had previously suggested it would cost around £300,000 a year to manage the pool as a public leisure facility.

The SNP motion for a report to be brought to the next practicable meeting of the full council was defeated by eight votes to seven.

More from News

Sunitha Kemlo at Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: Central Scotland News Agency FORMER nurse Sunitha Kemlo, dob 06/05/1977, leaves Stirling Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to a POUNDS 105,000 fraud providing forged work visas and certificates of sponsorship and bogs job offers to would-be migrants who wanted to work in the care industry in the UK. Sentence was deferred for reports and she was warned she faced jail. See story from Tim Bugler. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Stirlingshire nurse was 'facilitator' in £100,000 migrant worker scam
The Waverley pictured by her crew as she made her way round the north of Scotland. Image: Waverley Excursions/Facebook
Chance to see famous Waverley paddle steamer in Dundee today
CR0053812, Andrew Robson, Dundee. Parents at St Pius PS in Dundee are to be outside the school this afternoon protesting at the proposed closure of the school. A decision is due by DCC next week. Picture Shows, general view (GV) of the school sign and main entrance, St Pius Primary School, Banchory Road, Dundee, 17th June 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee primary school closure saga: Why does decision hang in balance and what happens…
St Andrews Holiday Estate at Knockhill of Nydie, near St Andrews, in 2023.
Strathkinness holiday park wins fight for 33 more caravans 'to meet tourism demand'
David and Amanda Scott from Newport-on-Tay
Call for compassion as Fife stroke patient faces treatment miles from home
4
X and Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.
Elon Musk and Tommy Robinson accused of spreading misinformation over Dundee 'knife' incident
Toby Ashford appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man suffered 'life threatening' injuries after Perth nightclub assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. Graphic for Courier debate on parole system reforms with Sean O'Neil Picture shows; Graphic for Courier debate on parole system reforms with Sean O'Neil. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; Unknown
Debate: What reforms should be made to Scotland's parole system?
2
Councillor Brenda Durno on the Place for Everyone cycle path in Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath councillor to boycott £14m Place for Everyone celebrations over ‘unforgivable mayhem’
8
Scottish Forestry has not yet taken any action against landowner Beechtree Wright Ltd, despite its failure to comply with the law. Image: Supplied
Missed deadline to replant 864 trees at former Stirling caravan park extended

Conversation