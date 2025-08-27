£66.5m Monifieth High School pool plunged into political storm six days after opening

The swimming pool at Monifieth’s new high school is at the centre of a public access row less than a week after the opening of the £66.5 million facility.

Last Thursday, pupils walked through the doors of the replacement secondary for the first time.

The learning campus is the largest single investment in the history of Angus Council.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Angus education councillors fought over public access to its swimming pool.

They dived straight into a row over a motion from Monifieth councillor and former SNP administration leader Beth Whiteside.

It asked for council officers to investigate opening the pool and other leisure facilities at the campus to local residents as often as possible.

No family swimming sessions at Monifieth High Scool pool

Ms Whiteside described the facility as a “phenomenal learning campus”.

“But fundamentally a family can’t go along at any point during the week and have a swim.

“We just want this conversation to be carried out in an imaginative way to find a solution.

“There was public access at Monifieth High some years ago, so it’s not inconceivable that could happen again.”

Monifieth and Sidlaw SNP colleague Lloyd Melville said: “Monifieth has no affordable leisure facilities.

“The nearest pool at David Lloyd has an exceptionally high membership that excludes many people.

“For the brand new facilities in this school, the largest investment in the council’s history, to sit empty while there is demand in Monifieth would not only be a waste of money, it would be fundamentally unjust.”

Monifieth pool ‘fully booked’ this term

It led education convener and fellow ward councillor Heather Doran to put forward an amendment on the issue.

“We very much welcome the ambition for the community to use the new facilities,” said the Labour councillor.

“It’s very important they are used to their full potential.”

She said she had spoken to council officers about the work which has already been done with local groups.

And the committee heard the pool is already fully booked this school session by the local swimming club and learn to swim groups.

D&A College’s closure of the pool at its Gardyne campus has put further pressure on Angus facilities.

Ms Doran suggested an update report should be brought forward at the end of this school year.

Depute administration leader Derek Wann said he was “bewildered” by Councillor Whiteside’s motion.

“It’s fully booked, so this motion seems a bit of a moot point.”

Officers also told the committee that council leisure trust Angus Alive had previously suggested it would cost around £300,000 a year to manage the pool as a public leisure facility.

The SNP motion for a report to be brought to the next practicable meeting of the full council was defeated by eight votes to seven.