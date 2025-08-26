Police trying to find man in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Police are probing reports of a man in a “distressed state” on a Dundee street.

Officers attended Lochee High Street at around 12.30pm on Tuesday after receiving several calls regarding the man.

He is described as East Asian and in his late 20s to early 30s.

It is believed he was around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short, black hair.

The man was wearing dark cargo trousers and a light grey sports jacket with a zip.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public for information to help identify and trace him.

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “We’re aware of a number of calls regarding this man, who may have been in a distressed state.

“We’re urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“If you were in the High Street, Lochee bypass or Old Muirton Road areas on Tuesday afternoon and think you may have seen someone matching this description, please report it to us.

“I’d also ask anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1340 of August 26.