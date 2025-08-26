Police trying to find man in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police trying to find man in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Officers were called to Lochee High Street on Tuesday afternoon after a series of calls regarding the man.

By Ben MacDonald
Lochee High Street.
The man was seen on Lochee High Street on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Police are probing reports of a man in a “distressed state” on a Dundee street.

Officers attended Lochee High Street at around 12.30pm on Tuesday after receiving several calls regarding the man.

He is described as East Asian and in his late 20s to early 30s.

It is believed he was around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with short, black hair.

The man was wearing dark cargo trousers and a light grey sports jacket with a zip.

He was also carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking the public for information to help identify and trace him.

Concerns for man in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “We’re aware of a number of calls regarding this man, who may have been in a distressed state.

“We’re urgently trying to trace him to ensure he’s safe and well.

“If you were in the High Street, Lochee bypass or Old Muirton Road areas on Tuesday afternoon and think you may have seen someone matching this description, please report it to us.

“I’d also ask anyone with private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage to review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1340 of August 26.

More from News

Kilspindie residents concerned over speed of traffic avoiding A90 roadworks
Perthshire village 'bombarded' with traffic during A90 Dundee to Perth roadworks
A Balloons and Tunes event.
New date for Perthshire balloon festival announced as organisers issue refund update
Paul McDowell was caught with thousands of child abuse photos.
Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home
Olya Munro inside her wine bar La Cave a Vin in Perth.
First look inside Perth's new 'sophisticated' wine bar inspired by world travels and Scottish…
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Gambling with the law at Dundee casino
Traffic Scotland cameras show emergency services at the scene of a crash on the A90 in Angus.
Female cut free from car after 3-vehicle crash on A90
St Andrews' West Sands beach.
Coastguard teams called to St Andrews in search for missing person
Culross Abbey has been put up for sale.
800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k
How the new north gateway to Montrose Port would look. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects
30 apartments, gym and café plan for old Montrose Port grain store
2
Forfar Academy.
Forfar Academy branded 'weak' in effort to close attainment gap after inspection report

Conversation