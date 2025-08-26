New date for Perthshire balloon festival announced as organisers issue refund update

The organisers of a three-day balloon festival in Perthshire have revealed a new date for the event, one week after cancelling this year’s festival.

Balloons and Tunes UK announced on Tuesday evening that the Scottish leg of their festival has been postponed until 2026.

The event, which includes hot air balloon displays, live music and a funfair, was set to take place at Errol Showground between August 29 and 31.

It will now take place between July 3 and 5.

An announcement on the group’s Facebook page said: “We want to let all our supporters know that Balloons & Tunes Scotland has been postponed and will now take place on 3rd, 4th & 5th July 2026.

“All existing ticket holders will receive an email within the next 24 hours confirming that your tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates — no action is required.”

The short-notice cancellation of this year’s event prompted anger with those who had already purchased tickets.

One ticketholder shared that they had already paid for trains and hotels when the decision was made two weeks before the event was scheduled to take place.

In the comments section of the post, Balloons and Tunes UK said that ticket agency Skiddle will reach out to customers regarding refunds.

The statement said: “If you are unable to attend the new dates, please get in touch with our ticketing partners at custcare@skiddle.com.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”