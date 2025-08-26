New date for Perthshire balloon festival announced as organisers issue refund update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New date for Perthshire balloon festival announced as organisers issue refund update

Balloons and Tunes Scotland have announced this year's event has been "postponed" and will take place next July.

By Ben MacDonald
A Balloons and Tunes event.
Balloons and Tunes have announced their 2026 festival dates. Image: Balloons and Tunes UK/Facebook

The organisers of a three-day balloon festival in Perthshire have revealed a new date for the event, one week after cancelling this year’s festival.

Balloons and Tunes UK announced on Tuesday evening that the Scottish leg of their festival has been postponed until 2026.

The event, which includes hot air balloon displays, live music and a funfair, was set to take place at Errol Showground between August 29 and 31.

It will now take place between July 3 and 5.

An announcement on the group’s Facebook page said: “We want to let all our supporters know that Balloons & Tunes Scotland has been postponed and will now take place on 3rd, 4th & 5th July 2026.

“All existing ticket holders will receive an email within the next 24 hours confirming that your tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates — no action is required.”

New date for Perthshire balloon festival announced

The short-notice cancellation of this year’s event prompted anger with those who had already purchased tickets.

One ticketholder shared that they had already paid for trains and hotels when the decision was made two weeks before the event was scheduled to take place.

In the comments section of the post, Balloons and Tunes UK said that ticket agency Skiddle will reach out to customers regarding refunds.

The statement said: “If you are unable to attend the new dates, please get in touch with our ticketing partners at custcare@skiddle.com.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

