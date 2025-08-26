Fire crews cut two people out of car after crash near Brechin

Cutting equipment was used to free two people inside a car that had crashed near Brechin on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the A933, at Farnell, just after 6pm.

Police closed the road, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) called to assist with the recovery.

Fire crews from Brechin had to use the equipment to free the two individuals from the car.

The two appliances left just before 8pm.

The extent of the pair’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We got the initial call at 6.29pm from police.

“Two appliances, both from Brechin, attended and helped with the extrication of two casualties.

“They used cutting equipment to help remove both casualties.

“The stop call came at 7.47pm and our appliances left shortly after that.”

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.

