Chance to see famous Waverley paddle steamer in Dundee today

The world's last sea-going paddle steamer is paying a rare visit to the City of Discovery for refuelling.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The Waverley pictured by her crew as she made her way round the north of Scotland. Image: Waverley Excursions/Facebook
The Waverley pictured by her crew as she made her way round the north of Scotland. Image: Waverley Excursions/Facebook

The famous Waverley paddle steamer is set to dock in Dundee on Wednesday in a rare visit to the city.

The world’s last sea-going paddle steamer is stopping in Dundee as she makes a journey from the Firth of Clyde to the south coast of England – giving locals a one-off chance to see her.

She normally spends her time taking passengers on trips along the west coast and in England.

However, she is undertaking the “unique” voyage via the east coast due to sea conditions on the western side of the UK.

Waverley set to dock in Dundee

The Waverley left Ayr on Monday evening and sailed north, then along the top of Scotland before heading south on Tuesday.

According to Dundee Cruise, she is expected to be in Dundee at around 10-11am today (Wednesday).

The ship’s progress can be viewed via the website MarineTraffic.

The original plan had been for Waverley to travel to Falmouth from the Clyde by steaming down the Irish Sea and rounding Land’s End.

However, given the forecast strength of winds and predicted severe swell off Land’s End, the ship’s operators decided to go “the long way round.”

The Waverley is stopping in Dundee. Image: Waverley Excursions/Facebook

The journey will also use an extra 30,000 litres of fuel, meaning she needs to stop in Dundee to top up.

The Waverley is registered on The National Historic Fleet as being a vessel of pre-eminent national significance.

She has operated in preservation since 1975 and has become a “national treasure”.

A spokesperson for operators Waverley Excursions said: “The change of route resulted from the possibility of either having to cancel most, or all, of the south west sailings or arriving late in the hope that some sailings can go ahead as planned, therefore (avoiding) disappointing several thousand passengers that are booked to sail.”

After leaving Dundee, she will continue down the east coast and should be on the south coast and heading west by Thursday.

Subject to weather conditions, it is hoped she will reach Falmouth by Friday.

Conversation