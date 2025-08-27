Artisan bakery in Stirling crowned ‘best in Scotland’ for third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Artisan bakery in Stirling crowned ‘best in Scotland’ for third time

Several other businesses across Tayside and Fife have also been recognised.

By Neil Henderson
Vera Artisan Bakery on King Street in Stirling.
Vera Artisan Bakery, is on King Street in Stirling. Image: Vera Lawson

An artisan bakery in Stirling has been crowned ‘best in Scotland’ for a third time, seeing off rivals from across the country.

Vera Artisan Bakery on King Street scooped the accolade at Food Awards Scotland 2025 in Glasgow.

It’s now a hat-trick of wins for the establishment, having previously won the title in 2022 and 2023.

The latest recognition can be added to a string of national awards the business has received since it opened five years ago.

A wide range of artisan bread, cakes and sweet treats are made and sold at its King Street coffee shop.

It's the third time Vera Artisan Bakery in Stirling has been crowned 'best in Scotland'.
It’s the third time Vera Artisan Bakery in Stirling has been crowned ‘best in Scotland’. Image: Vera Lawson

In addition, the firm offers celebration cakes for order.

Texy Vera Lawson, who began the business, told The Courier she was “surprised but delighted” to receive the award once again.

She added: “I thought that having won it twice before, I’d never have a chance again, but then they announced Vera as the winner and I couldn’t quite believe it.

Hat-trick of ‘best in Scotland’ awards for the Stirling-based business

“This recognition is not only a great honour for our team, but also a proud moment for the city of Stirling.

“Being acknowledged on a national level highlights the quality, dedication, and passion that go into our work every day, and we are thrilled to represent our community in such a positive way.”

Vera, from Tenerife, moved to Stirling nine years ago before setting up the business in 2020.

She relocated to the bigger premises closer to Stirling city centre in 2022.

“We’ve come a long way in just a few years, having started just before lockdown hit,” said Vera.

“In 2022 we had just two staff. Now we have 20 employees, which shows how much we’ve expanded.

“We just try to make the best food we can and we put our heart and soul into it, so to get an award is recognition for those efforts.”

The 11th annual Food Awards Scotland took place in Glasgow on Sunday, with accolades and recognition for the best restaurants, cafes and food outlets from around the country.

And there was a plethora of other winners from across Courier Country.

Other winners included:

Restaurant of the year

Winner – Howff secret supper club (Dundee)

Cafe/bistro of the year
Winner – Silva Spoon Cafe (Dundee)
Recognised for Excellence – 3G at The Eatrium (Perth)

Best fish n’ chips establishment
Outstanding achievement – Toby’s Fish & Chip Shop (Kirkcaldy)

Best curry establishment
Recognised for excellence – Bombay Club (Auchterarder)

Best Mediterranean establishment
Winner – Andreou’s Bistro (Arbroath)
Recognised for excellence – Attica Greek Taverna (Dunfermline)

Best world cuisine
Recognised for excellence – Roo’s Leap (Montrose)

Novelli's, Burntisland.
Novelli’s ice cream parlour, Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Dessert outlet of the year
Recognised for excellence – Novelli’s (Burntisland)

Street food
Winner – Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek food (Perth)

Best Scottish cuisine
Outstanding achievement – The Birds and Bees (Stirling)

Artisan bakery of the year
Winner – Vera Artisan Bakery (Stirling)

Cookery school of the year
Winner – The Dundee Cookery Academy (Dundee)

Burger bar of the year
Recognised for excellence – Burger Island (Burntisland)

Best Mexican establishment
Winner – The Mexican (Perth)

Best bistro/diner
Recognised for excellence – The Forty Twa Cafe (Cowdenbeath)

Conversation