Artisan bakery in Stirling crowned ‘best in Scotland’ for third time

An artisan bakery in Stirling has been crowned ‘best in Scotland’ for a third time, seeing off rivals from across the country.

Vera Artisan Bakery on King Street scooped the accolade at Food Awards Scotland 2025 in Glasgow.

It’s now a hat-trick of wins for the establishment, having previously won the title in 2022 and 2023.

The latest recognition can be added to a string of national awards the business has received since it opened five years ago.

A wide range of artisan bread, cakes and sweet treats are made and sold at its King Street coffee shop.

In addition, the firm offers celebration cakes for order.

Texy Vera Lawson, who began the business, told The Courier she was “surprised but delighted” to receive the award once again.

She added: “I thought that having won it twice before, I’d never have a chance again, but then they announced Vera as the winner and I couldn’t quite believe it.

Hat-trick of ‘best in Scotland’ awards for the Stirling-based business

“This recognition is not only a great honour for our team, but also a proud moment for the city of Stirling.

“Being acknowledged on a national level highlights the quality, dedication, and passion that go into our work every day, and we are thrilled to represent our community in such a positive way.”

Vera, from Tenerife, moved to Stirling nine years ago before setting up the business in 2020.

She relocated to the bigger premises closer to Stirling city centre in 2022.

“We’ve come a long way in just a few years, having started just before lockdown hit,” said Vera.

“In 2022 we had just two staff. Now we have 20 employees, which shows how much we’ve expanded.

“We just try to make the best food we can and we put our heart and soul into it, so to get an award is recognition for those efforts.”

The 11th annual Food Awards Scotland took place in Glasgow on Sunday, with accolades and recognition for the best restaurants, cafes and food outlets from around the country.

And there was a plethora of other winners from across Courier Country.

Other winners included:

Restaurant of the year

Winner – Howff secret supper club (Dundee)

Cafe/bistro of the year

Winner – Silva Spoon Cafe (Dundee)

Recognised for Excellence – 3G at The Eatrium (Perth)

Best fish n’ chips establishment

Outstanding achievement – Toby’s Fish & Chip Shop (Kirkcaldy)

Best curry establishment

Recognised for excellence – Bombay Club (Auchterarder)

Best Mediterranean establishment

Winner – Andreou’s Bistro (Arbroath)

Recognised for excellence – Attica Greek Taverna (Dunfermline)

Best world cuisine

Recognised for excellence – Roo’s Leap (Montrose)

Dessert outlet of the year

Recognised for excellence – Novelli’s (Burntisland)

Street food

Winner – Eva Tzatziki Homemade Greek food (Perth)

Best Scottish cuisine

Outstanding achievement – The Birds and Bees (Stirling)

Artisan bakery of the year

Winner – Vera Artisan Bakery (Stirling)

Cookery school of the year

Winner – The Dundee Cookery Academy (Dundee)

Burger bar of the year

Recognised for excellence – Burger Island (Burntisland)

Best Mexican establishment

Winner – The Mexican (Perth)

Best bistro/diner

Recognised for excellence – The Forty Twa Cafe (Cowdenbeath)