EXCLUSIVE: Dundee and Angus homeowners tell housing minister of devastating Raac impact

Màiri McAllan took part in a public meeting hosted by The Courier at Meadowside on Wednesday.

Màiri McAllan speaks at a public meeting on Raac hosted by The Courier. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.
By Laura Devlin

The Scottish housing minister has heard from devastated Dundee homeowners who fear they will lose everything because of Raac.

Màiri McAllan took part in a public meeting hosted by The Courier at Meadowside on Wednesday where she heard first hand the emotional impact of the defective concrete crisis.

The Q&A event was held as part of our ongoing Trapped by Raac campaign and saw residents call for funding to be created to help tackle the growing issue.

Raac was used between the 1950s and the 1990s as a cheaper and lighter alternative to heavier concrete in both public and private buildings.

However, concerns have emerged in recent years about the durability of the material.

Over 1,000 homes across Dundee and Angus have been identified as having been built using the defective concrete.

‘Why should I be out of pocket?’

At Wednesday’s meeting, the housing minister and Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn heard from homeowners about the emotional toll of living with Raac.

One woman, in her twenties, told the panel how her life had been “wrecked” by the discovery of Raac in her home mere months after purchasing it.

Issues concerning Raac have been known about in Dundee as far back as the late 1970s, according to records.

“Why should I be out of pocket?” she asked.

“I worked hard and bought my house.

“The council has some sort of liability, in my opinion. It should not fall to us.”

The housing minister Màiri McAllan heard from people impacted by Raac. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Another attendee spoke of how she was blindsided by Dundee City Council starting a pilot Raac scheme – and billing residents for the work – without a consultation.

The project began earlier this summer and the cost per resident is almost £7,000.

Homeowners were only given only a few days’ notice that work would be carried out.

She said: “I want to let you understand how stressful that was and I’d like to know where any of you think we’re supposed to get that money from?

“I’m coming up to retirement and I’m £7,000 in debt.

“What is the legal requirement for the council to homeowners before proceeding with repairs and consulting them?”

Homeowners expressed their concerns. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

Addressing the concerns, Ms McAllan outlined that new a Raac committee is being launched to tackle the crisis.

The working group will include the chief executives and council leaders from each local authority, with its first meeting pencilled in for next week.

She added: “Different councils have taken different approaches to Raac so that’s why I’ve created this coming together.

“It’s so we can all share what we’re doing, what’s working, what’s not working, and how can we improve it.”

The Courier has asked if there should be a more standardised approach to tackling the issues across the country.

Homeowners feel ‘cast adrift’

But news of the working group was met with concern and homeowners voiced their frustration about the communication – or lack of.

One said: “The only communication I’ve had from the council is one letter at the start of 2024 and it wasn’t even addressed to me.

“We have basically been told, you’re on your own, get on with it.

“I have no confidence that the council representatives from Dundee and your
senior leadership group know what our story is.

Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn answers public questions at The Courier office Meadowside. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“They’ve made no effort to come and meet with us and find out what our concerns are.

“We’re citizens of Dundee as well, we’re not second class citizens, but I feel that we’ve just been cast adrift.”

In response, Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn admitted the communication with homeowners could have been better.

“That’s something I’ll take back to the leadership team and the council to make sure that everyone has the proper communications,” he said.

Raac campaigner Yvette Hoskins quizzes the panel. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“It’s a learning process, to be completely honest with you, and if I haven’t done something very well, I think it’s time to improve it.”

Ms McAllan added: “Communication with residents will be a key part of what we study in this group and what we seek to improve.

“I am giving thought to whether some people can join in and speak for the members.

“But I need to be careful about that, because I don’t want it to be a misrepresentation of anybody.”

The Courier believes all levels of government, local, Scottish, and UK, must come together to find a solution for homeowners and tenants.

