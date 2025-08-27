Part of Dunfermline street taped off as 4 vehicles targeted in overnight attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Part of Dunfermline street taped off as 4 vehicles targeted in overnight attack

The vehicles were left damaged after being set alight in Dunfermline in the early hours of the morning.

By Neil Henderson & Ellidh Aitken
A vehicle left damaged after being set alight on eft damaged on Wheatear Court, off Osprey Crescent, in Dunfermline.
At least four vehicles were left damaged after being targeted in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A Dunfermline street has been taped off after two cars and two vans were targeted in an overnight attack.

The vehicles, including one that had been set alight, were left damaged on Wheatear Court, off Osprey Crescent, in the early hours of Wednesday.

One local recalled being woken by a “loud popping sound” before seeing a car “completely on fire” on the street.

They said police cars and vans were “everywhere” as emergency services arrived at the scene.

Police ‘everywhere’ as 4 vehicles targeted in overnight Dunfermline attack

The Osprey Cresent resident said: “I heard noises outside and heard a loud popping sound, so jumped out of bed to take a look.

“I could see blue lights flashing everywhere and saw firemen dragging a hose across the street.

“I went outside and immediately saw that a car was completely on fire.

“There were lots of police vans and cars in the street too, and police officers everywhere.

“It was all very scary to see that outside your home in the middle of the night.”

Part of the street has been taped off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
One of the vans targeted. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A van was left burnt by a fire. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The owner of the vehicles, who asked not to be named, told The Courier: “I came out of the house to find the car on fire and fire damage to the two vans.

“I’ve no idea why I’ve been targeted.”

He claimed to have CCTV footage showing two people tampering with the cars at around 2.30am, before one burst into flames shortly after 3am.

Police remained at the scene in Dunfermline when Courier reporter Neil Henderson visited at around 10am on Wednesday.

A Ford Focus was destroyed. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police remained at the scene later on Wednesday morning. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
A black BMW was left with smashed windows. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

He said: “The two damaged cars remained cordoned off with police tape while two police vehicles and several officers continued to guard the crime scene.

“The burnt-out wreckage of a Ford Focus, which was completely destroyed by the fire, is parked just a few feet away from a black BMW, which has had several windows smashed.

“Two Transit vans parked adjacent to the burnt-out car have also suffered fire damage, which is thought to have been caused by separate fires.

“CID detectives as well as forensics officers are expected to visit the scene today to gather evidence as a probe into the incident gets underway.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

