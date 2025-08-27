Part of Dunfermline street taped off as 4 vehicles targeted in overnight attack

A Dunfermline street has been taped off after two cars and two vans were targeted in an overnight attack.

The vehicles, including one that had been set alight, were left damaged on Wheatear Court, off Osprey Crescent, in the early hours of Wednesday.

One local recalled being woken by a “loud popping sound” before seeing a car “completely on fire” on the street.

They said police cars and vans were “everywhere” as emergency services arrived at the scene.

The Osprey Cresent resident said: “I heard noises outside and heard a loud popping sound, so jumped out of bed to take a look.

“I could see blue lights flashing everywhere and saw firemen dragging a hose across the street.

“I went outside and immediately saw that a car was completely on fire.

“There were lots of police vans and cars in the street too, and police officers everywhere.

“It was all very scary to see that outside your home in the middle of the night.”

The owner of the vehicles, who asked not to be named, told The Courier: “I came out of the house to find the car on fire and fire damage to the two vans.

“I’ve no idea why I’ve been targeted.”

He claimed to have CCTV footage showing two people tampering with the cars at around 2.30am, before one burst into flames shortly after 3am.

Police remained at the scene in Dunfermline when Courier reporter Neil Henderson visited at around 10am on Wednesday.

He said: “The two damaged cars remained cordoned off with police tape while two police vehicles and several officers continued to guard the crime scene.

“The burnt-out wreckage of a Ford Focus, which was completely destroyed by the fire, is parked just a few feet away from a black BMW, which has had several windows smashed.

“Two Transit vans parked adjacent to the burnt-out car have also suffered fire damage, which is thought to have been caused by separate fires.

“CID detectives as well as forensics officers are expected to visit the scene today to gather evidence as a probe into the incident gets underway.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.