Angus family left in the ‘dark ages’ after missing out on fibre broadband

An Angus family have hit out at Openreach for leaving them without a high-speed internet connection by failing to install fibre broadband.

Jim Sherrit, 55, and his wife Jacqui, 52, live with their four children at Brae of Pert near Stracathro.

They have been experiencing internet issues since Storm Babet in October 2023.

Openreach engineers made several visits to their home after the storm, and Jim says their internet provider Plusnet had to “regularly reset” the line to their house.

Fibre broadband has been installed at properties just 300 yards away and also at the two neighbouring properties.

Jim hoped the issues would be resolved after he was told fibre broadband would be installed.

He told The Courier: “The live speeds fluctuated, so we were delighted when we heard fibre was finally being installed.

“We have a download speed of 3.59mbps [considered very slow] and issues with speeds dropping.

“We were told we would be getting fibre to the cabinet, which would be a vast improvement on what we’ve got.

“We grinned and bared it as fibre was rolling out all over Scotland.

“But now it’s not happening.”

Fibre broadband rollout excludes Angus home

Openreach has been delivering fibre broadband to thousands of homes in recent years as part of Holyrood’s Reaching 100% programme.

The Scottish Government website allows homeowners to check if can apply for faster broadband.

It suggests six of the eight houses in the same Laurencekirk postcode have access or are getting access to fibre broadband.

Jim claims Openreach didn’t provide the switchover to Plusnet and that it has not been possible to contact its customer service line.

Instead, he says he was told to contact Plusnet, who has been “chasing up” Openreach on his behalf for the past three months.

He says Openreach eventually confirmed last week that it “won’t supply fibre” to his house.

The Sherrits’ rural home is only around five miles from Brechin and Montrose.

Internet is a ‘lifeline’ for Stracathro family

Jim claims it is like “living in the digital dark age” for his children, who use the internet to keep in touch with friends and for activities such as gaming.

Becky, 20, and Ben, 18, are students who need a good connection to study at home.

Meanwhile, Caleb, 15, often does school work at home after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis last year, and their youngest Kerr, 11, is nearly a teenager.

Jim added: “The internet is a social lifeline for them, living in the countryside.

“We don’t really watch terrestrial television anymore, and everything is streaming now.”

“In the modern age everything is going online.

“We can just about run Disney Plus, but if someone is using the internet it buffers a lot.

“Our neighbours have got fibre, but we haven’t got it.”

Openreach is not the only network provider that is building fibre broadband in Scotland, but it has connected many homes in Angus.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve now reached more than 18,000 homes and businesses across Angus.

“While we aim to reach as many properties as possible in any area where we’re investing, it’s not always possible to upgrade every home at the same time.

“We’re continually updating our build plans, and whenever things change we update our fibre checker.”