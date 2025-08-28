Angus family left in the ‘dark ages’ after missing out on fibre broadband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Angus family left in the ‘dark ages’ after missing out on fibre broadband

Jim Sherrit lives in the "house that fibre forgot" after high-speed internet was installed in his neighbours' homes.

By Finn Nixon
Jacqui and Jim Sherrit with two of their children, Kerr and Caleb, outside their home near Stracathro, Angus.
Jacqui and Jim Sherrit with two of their children, Kerr and Caleb. Image: Kathy Flannery/DC Thomson

An Angus family have hit out at Openreach for leaving them without a high-speed internet connection by failing to install fibre broadband.

Jim Sherrit, 55, and his wife Jacqui, 52, live with their four children at Brae of Pert near Stracathro.

They have been experiencing internet issues since Storm Babet in October 2023.

Openreach engineers made several visits to their home after the storm, and Jim says their internet provider Plusnet had to “regularly reset” the line to their house.

Fibre broadband has been installed at properties just 300 yards away and also at the two neighbouring properties.

Jim Sherrit and his family have had constant internet issues at their home near Stracathro in Angus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jim hoped the issues would be resolved after he was told fibre broadband would be installed.

He told The Courier: “The live speeds fluctuated, so we were delighted when we heard fibre was finally being installed.

“We have a download speed of 3.59mbps [considered very slow] and issues with speeds dropping.

“We were told we would be getting fibre to the cabinet, which would be a vast improvement on what we’ve got.

“We grinned and bared it as fibre was rolling out all over Scotland.

“But now it’s not happening.”

Fibre broadband rollout excludes Angus home

Openreach has been delivering fibre broadband to thousands of homes in recent years as part of Holyrood’s Reaching 100% programme.

The Scottish Government website allows homeowners to check if can apply for faster broadband.

It suggests six of the eight houses in the same Laurencekirk postcode have access or are getting access to fibre broadband.

Jim claims Openreach didn’t provide the switchover to Plusnet and that it has not been possible to contact its customer service line.

Instead, he says he was told to contact Plusnet, who has been “chasing up” Openreach on his behalf for the past three months.

He says Openreach eventually confirmed last week that it “won’t supply fibre” to his house.

The Sherrits’ rural home is only around five miles from Brechin and Montrose.

Internet is a ‘lifeline’ for Stracathro family

Jim claims it is like “living in the digital dark age” for his children, who use the internet to keep in touch with friends and for activities such as gaming.

Becky, 20, and Ben, 18, are students who need a good connection to study at home.

Meanwhile, Caleb, 15, often does school work at home after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis last year, and their youngest Kerr, 11, is nearly a teenager.

Caleb Sheritt often has to do school work at home because he has severe ulcerative colitis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Tho

Jim added: “The internet is a social lifeline for them, living in the countryside.

“We don’t really watch terrestrial television anymore, and everything is streaming now.”

“In the modern age everything is going online.

“We can just about run Disney Plus, but if someone is using the internet it buffers a lot.

“Our neighbours have got fibre, but we haven’t got it.”

Openreach is not the only network provider that is building fibre broadband in Scotland, but it has connected many homes in Angus.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve now reached more than 18,000 homes and businesses across Angus.

“While we aim to reach as many properties as possible in any area where we’re investing, it’s not always possible to upgrade every home at the same time.

“We’re continually updating our build plans, and whenever things change we update our fibre checker.”

More from News

CCTV image of Lochee man police are trying to trace.
CCTV image released in new bid to trace man in 'distressed state' on Dundee…
Lochee High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 23, reported for driving offences after off-road bike seized in Dundee
Angus Cowan forced his way into the Shell garage in Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage
Maisondieu Church suffered major damage in the March blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin church destroyed by fire could be turned into flats
Aberlemno nursery class is based in the village primary school. Image: Google
Angus village nursery mothballed until children hit ‘magic number’
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
Rerouting 'scary' St Andrews cycle path could cost £2.4m and take three years
2
The mum questions politicians over son's Raac debt. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Furious Dundee mum says son faces bankruptcy over £40,000 Raac home debt
3
Norrie Myles. Image: Myles family.
Son's tribute to 'strong minded' River Tay captain Norrie Myles following death
four storey red sandstone building on corner of Kinnoull Street and High Street, Perth
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth city centre flats plan and Blairgowrie gym move
A chainsaw
Jail for lumberjack who attacked Kinross pensioner with chainsaw in tractor row

Conversation