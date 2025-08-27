Two men charged after armed police raid Arbroath home

Two men were due to appear in court after armed police raided an Arbroath home on Tuesday.

Police officers, firefighters and Scottish Ambulance Service descended on Warddykes Road just before 9am.

They remained at the scene until around 3.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.50am on Tuesday August 26, police were called to a report of an assault and disturbance at a property in Warddykes Road, Arbroath.

“Police, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service attended, and two men aged 25 and 29 years were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

‘Very dramatic’ Arbroath armed police raid

An eyewitness said: “I saw lots of police arriving in the street just before 9am.

“They immediately sealed off the street.

“The fire brigade and two ambulances also arrived.

“There was a lot of shouting and running around and it all seemed really dramatic.

“A bit later on, at about 3pm, armed police arrived.

“I could see them going into the building.”

They added that the incident came to an end at around 3.30pm.