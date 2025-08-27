Two men charged after armed police raid Arbroath home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Two men charged after armed police raid Arbroath home

The incident happened in Warddykes Road on Tuesday

By Lindsey Hamilton
Police in Warddykes Road. Image: Jane Smith.
Police in Warddykes Road. Image: Jane Smith.

Two men were due to appear in court after armed police raided an Arbroath home on Tuesday.

Police officers, firefighters and Scottish Ambulance Service descended on Warddykes Road just before 9am.

They remained at the scene until around 3.30pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8.50am on Tuesday August 26, police were called to a report of an assault and disturbance at a property in Warddykes Road, Arbroath.

“Police, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service attended, and two men aged 25 and 29 years were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

‘Very dramatic’ Arbroath armed police raid

An eyewitness said: “I saw lots of police arriving in the street just before 9am.

“They immediately sealed off the street.

“The fire brigade and two ambulances also arrived.

Police officers and vehicles at the scene.
Two men have been charged. Image: Jane Smith

“There was a lot of shouting and running around and it all seemed really dramatic.

“A bit later on, at about 3pm, armed police arrived.

“I could see them going into the building.”

They added that the incident came to an end at around 3.30pm.

More from News

The SSSC HQ in Dundee
Fife carer 'chose not to assist' dementia patient who was covered in faeces
Vera Artisan Bakery on King Street in Stirling.
Artisan bakery in Stirling crowned 'best in Scotland' for third time
A vehicle left damaged after being set alight on eft damaged on Wheatear Court, off Osprey Crescent, in Dunfermline.
Part of Dunfermline street taped off as 4 vehicles targeted in overnight attack
Two women holding a map for a Dundee Open Studios event
Six Dundee events to inspire this September: Dancing in a castle and getting on…
Mohammad Akrami.
Tributes to man, 27, who died in River Tay 3 months after arriving in…
Sunitha Kemlo at Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: Central Scotland News Agency FORMER nurse Sunitha Kemlo, dob 06/05/1977, leaves Stirling Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to a POUNDS 105,000 fraud providing forged work visas and certificates of sponsorship and bogs job offers to would-be migrants who wanted to work in the care industry in the UK. Sentence was deferred for reports and she was warned she faced jail. See story from Tim Bugler. Tel: 07768 302285 Email: centralscotlandnews@gmail.com
Stirlingshire nurse was 'facilitator' in £100,000 migrant worker scam
A photo of the Waverley taken by drone in Dundee on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Look on board famous Waverley paddle steamer during rare visit to Dundee
2
CR0053812, Andrew Robson, Dundee. Parents at St Pius PS in Dundee are to be outside the school this afternoon protesting at the proposed closure of the school. A decision is due by DCC next week. Picture Shows, general view (GV) of the school sign and main entrance, St Pius Primary School, Banchory Road, Dundee, 17th June 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee primary school closure saga: Why does decision hang in balance and what happens…
St Andrews Holiday Estate at Knockhill of Nydie, near St Andrews, in 2023.
Strathkinness holiday park wins fight for 33 more caravans 'to meet tourism demand'
David and Amanda Scott from Newport-on-Tay
Call for compassion as Fife stroke patient faces treatment miles from home
4