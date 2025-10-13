New care home to open its doors in Perth soon

Introducing Perth’s new Kingfisher House Care Home.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The marketing suite is due to open this October and the home aims to welcome its first residents late autumn.

If you or your loved one is considering moving into permanent care, you want to be sure you’re choosing the right place.

The new Kingfisher House Care Home in Perth offers luxury lifestyle and outstanding care in a breathtaking setting. Expert, individually-tailored residential, dementia, nursing and respite care aim to provide residents with the absolute best quality of life possible – a life that is enjoyable, comfortable and lived with dignity.

Comfort, care and natural beauty

Located in the heart of Perth, on the banks of the River Tay, this new Kingfisher House Care Home offers a luxurious blend of comfort, care, and natural beauty. With private parking and an easily accessible location, getting there is a breeze.

The home sits on the former Hillside Hospital with stunning views out towards River Tay and the surrounding area, making it an inspiring and peaceful setting for living well.

The new Kingfisher House care home in Perth will offer high-quality residential, dementia, nursing, and respite care, with all 77 ensuite bedrooms boasting large floor-to-ceiling windows or patio doors leading to private outdoor spaces.

The home’s seven unique communities each feature their own nurses stations, dining areas, lounges, and accessible bathrooms, providing an intimate and personalised living experience.

Alongside exceptional comfort and care, residents can enjoy a variety of on-site amenities, including a café, cinema and activity room, hair and nail salon, sensory room, library, and private dining facilities.

Perth’s newest care home to offer personal, individualised care

At Kingfisher House Care Home, residents’ needs are at the heart of everything in the home – from the design of the home itself to the services offered. Whether you require residential care, nursing care, dementia care or respite care, the home is staffed by a compassionate and highly-skilled team available around the clock to assist with anything you need.

Residential Care

It’s important that a care home is a place where you can live comfortably, happily, and with the right balance of support and independence. The team is on hand for day-to-day tasks or simply being there for a friendly chat.

Nursing Care

Nursing care is available to support those with more complex health needs, long-term conditions, or physical disabilities, putting comfort, dignity, and well-being above all.

Dementia Care

Dementia care specialists take the time to build meaningful relationships with each resident, learning about their unique life story and what makes them feel at home, creating a sense of comfort and familiarity. The team’s approach is always centred around the individual, focusing on their strengths, preferences, and daily routines to ensure they feel at ease and maintain a sense of purpose and dignity.

Respite Care

Respite care provides the ideal opportunity to rest, recover, or take a well-earned break in a supportive and welcoming environment. Whether you’re recuperating after an illness, require temporary care, or simply need time away from daily routines, the two-week minimum stays allow you the time and space to truly relax and benefit from expert care and attention.

Residents can also receive care focused on post-op or illness recovery, palliative care and end of life care.

Kingfisher House Care Home is more than just a place to live – it’s truly a place to thrive.

Book a tour of a Kingfisher House Care Home and learn more about the new care home in Perth today.

Images are for illustrative purposes but are representative of the standards you can expect at Glencorse Care Home.