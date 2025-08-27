A9 roadworks satnav diversion causes traffic chaos in Stirlingshire village

Kinbuck residents say ongoing A9 roadworks north of Dunblane have increased traffic in their village, causing “chaotic scenes”.

Drivers are currently facing a 53-mile diversion overnight as Amey carries out road safety improvements.

The A9 has been closed between Kinbuck and Greenloaning between 7.30pm and 6.30am since Monday.

The work has taken longer than expected and is now due to be completed on Thursday, August 28.

However, some satnav systems are rerouting diverted drivers along the B8033, which runs through Kinbuck and across the Kinbuck Bridge.

The bridge is category B-listed, dating back to 1752, and is unsuitable for heavy loads.

Residents say this has resulted in lorries and other large vehicles getting stuck and causing disruption, either at the bridge itself or while trying to turn around in the village.

Amey maintains it has signposted motorists towards the official 53-mile diversion route and says it “cannot account for driver behaviour”.

The company has pledged to erect signage discouraging drivers from using the B8033.

Lorry performed ‘167-point turn’ in street at 5am, says local

Kinbuck resident Kirsty Clarke told The Courier she understands why people living in nearby villages like Braco would use the B8033 rather than take a 53-mile diversion to get home.

“But the issue comes when it’s long-distance vehicles, so HGVs and buses,” she said.

“There are signs all the way from the junction at the A9 that say there’s a weight limit of 10 tonnes on the Kinbuck Bridge, but obviously they’re just ignoring that and think they can get through, or they don’t read the sign for whatever reason.”

According to Ms Clarke, locals have been disturbed throughout the night and early morning by lorries and coaches reversing and using their streets to turn around since Monday.

She said she was awoken at around 5am today by a lorry performing what she estimated to be a “167-point turn” in order to get back on the road.

“I do have sympathy for these lorry drivers, they obviously don’t want to do that diversion,” she commented.

“But, likewise, they could read the road signs.”

Ms Clarke wants to see the “long-term problem” that arises every time traffic increases along the B8033 properly addressed.

She said: “Every time the A9 is shut, whether it be for an accident or for snow or a diversion going on elsewhere, we always have issues in the village with this bridge.”

Amey pledge to install more signage

Alasdair Tollemache, Green councillor for Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, said: “Residents have reported chaotic scenes in Kinbuck over the past two nights.

“The diversion for the A9 roadworks is being ignored by HGVs and big buses and then they try to cross the weight-restricted Kinbuck road bridge.

“Police were involved to help to release the consequent blockages.

“In my opinion, the measures put in place by Amey are insufficient.

“I have been speaking to Stirling Council, Amey and Police Scotland on behalf of the residents.”

An Amey spokesperson said: “Amey is currently undertaking essential road safety improvements on the A9 northbound between Kinbuck and Greenloaning that will benefit more than 29,400 daily road users.

“Work is being carried out under overnight road closures to ensure the safety of both roadworkers and motorists.

“We have advanced signage in place that directs northbound A9 traffic to follow an approved diversion route.

“This signage does not direct traffic towards the unsuitable bridge via the B8033.

“We will ensure that advanced signage advises road users that access to the A9 northbound via the B8033 is prohibited.

“We cannot account for driver behaviour and would appeal to all drivers to follow the approved diversion route.”

