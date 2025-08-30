Gallery: Coal & glory at the Scottish Coal Carrying Challenge 2025 in Kelty

Hundreds turned out as the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2025 took place in Kelty on Saturday.

The one-of-a-kind Scottish Coal Carrying Championships returned this Saturday, challenging runners of every age and ability to tackle a series of races. In each race, runners carried hefty sacks of coal up to 1000 metres.

This unique event puts Kelty on the map, as it is one of only two such races in the world where such a race is held. More than just a test of strength and endurance, but a celebration of the Coal Industry that shaped the Kelty Area.

Race organiser Michael Boyle came up with the concept of the race as a way to link the heritage of his home village with a modern twist. The race has been so successful that every year it is expanding with more competitors, marketing, and spectators.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture all the action.