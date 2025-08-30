Gallery: Coal & glory at the Scottish Coal Carrying Challenge 2025 in Kelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Coal & glory at the Scottish Coal Carrying Challenge 2025 in Kelty

Kelty's Scottish Coal Carrying Challenge 2025 celebrated strength and heritage on Saturday.

A competitor carries 50Kg of coal at the Scottish Coal Race 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady & Gemma Bibby & Steve Brown

Hundreds turned out as the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2025 took place in Kelty on Saturday.

The one-of-a-kind Scottish Coal Carrying Championships returned this Saturday, challenging runners of every age and ability to tackle a series of races. In each race, runners carried hefty sacks of coal up to 1000 metres.

This unique event puts Kelty on the map, as it is one of only two such races in the world where such a race is held. More than just a test of strength and endurance, but a celebration of the Coal Industry that shaped the Kelty Area.

Race organiser Michael Boyle came up with the concept of the race as a way to link the heritage of his home village with a modern twist. The race has been so successful that every year it is expanding with more competitors, marketing, and spectators.

Courier photographer Steve Brown was there to capture all the action.

Mascots make their way to the start. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mascot Race to start off the day at the Scottish Coal Race 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Many groups and organisations in the parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The parade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aida-Jean Docherty (4) from Kelty in the funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dancers at the Scottish Coal Race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Music from UK Rock Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Friends Daniel, George, Kitty, Skye, Kiara, Amanda from Kelty enjoy the music at the stage. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Libby Riach (5) on the slide in the funfair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Children’s (boys) race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pushing hard in the boys race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Boys race with 10kg coal load. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Girls race with 10kg of coal at the Scottish Coal Race 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A heavy 10kg load! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Children’s (girls) race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Adult ladies race with 25Kg of coal cross the line at the Scottish Coal Race 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Maryann McLees with neice Hollie Aitken from Dunfermline / Cowdenbeath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Adult ladies race with 25Kg of coal cross the line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nearly there! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy load! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles near the finish! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Men’s race carrying 50Kg of coal over the line at the Scottish Coal Race 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A can of Guinness gives some extra strength to this competitor! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Encouragement from the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles despite the effort! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Digging deep! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The end is in sight! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crossing the line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Come on, you can do it! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A hug for at the finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Celebrating at the finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Nearly there. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A competitor in the men’s race carries 50Kg of coal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Andy Anderson from Kirkcaldy in the Mens race carrying 50Kg of coal over the line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Andy Anderson encourages another competitor over the line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
50kg over the line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man down! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Exhausted! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
McDonaugh Fitness Ladies Group at the finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Celebrations at the finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scottish Coal Race 2025 – completed! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

