News

Furious Dundee mum says son faces bankruptcy over £40,000 Raac home debt

The cabinet secretary for housing Mairi McAllan attended a public meeting at The Courier offices.

The mum questions politicians over son's Raac debt. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Laura Devlin

A furious Dundee mum shared how her son was advised to declare bankruptcy because of a £40,000 debt on his Raac home.

A public meeting was held at The Courier office in Meadowside on Wednesday where homeowners raised their concerns directly with housing minister Mairi McAllan and Dundee Council leader Mark Flynn.

One attendee spoke on behalf of her 30-year-old son, who discovered just months after buying his Dundee flat that it had been built using the defective concrete.

The housing minister Màiri McAllan heard from people impacted by Raac. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

She detailed how the situation had left him with £40,000 worth of debt and “numerous” solicitors advising him the best course of action would be declaring bankruptcy.

The woman then challenged the panel to give their views on what they would do if their family found themselves in that position.

She said: “My question to you, bearing in mind this could be one of your sons and daughters, is what would you advise them to do in this entirely unfair situation?

“What would be your advice for your son and daughter?”

“Should my son continue paying or should he go bankrupt and move on?”

Council leader Mark Flynn admitted the family faced “a really difficult situation” but said he wasn’t in a position to offer advice.

Council leader Mark Flynn speaks to the audience. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“I feel for your son and I think that’s a good example of the situation we’re in now,” he said.

“But I’m not a financial advisor so I can’t advise him.

“All I can say is we need to try and find a solution where the banks and the insurance companies accept what’s being done.”

Politicians would not buy a Raac home

When the politicians were quizzed by Dundee Raac Campaign Group chairman Wayne Hoskins if they would consider buying a home with Raac, both Mr Flynn and Ms McAllan said they would not.

Both the council leader and cabinet secretary said they wouldn’t because of the difficulties in obtaining a mortgage.

During Wednesday’s meeting, questions were also raised over why the Scottish Government could not give financial assistance to homeowners impacted by Raac.

Campaigner Yvette Hoskins said: “Why can’t the Scottish Parliament either co-fund  compensation or a fund to have Raac removed in its entirety?

“Especially for those who have lost out on copious amounts of money after paying
full market value.”

Responding to the question, housing minister Mairi McAllan said the Scottish Government “did not have the budget” to provide financial assistance on their own.

Raac campaigner Yvette Hoskins quizzes the panel. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson.

“My budget is fully committed but what I can do is two things,” she said.

“I can advocate to the UK Government to try and have the best relationship that I possibly can with Angela Rayner.

“We don’t have the financial flexibility of the powers, so we need them at the table.

“The other thing I can do is offer flexibility with existing Scottish Government money.

“We’re not at that stage yet in Dundee because, to be fair, I think Dundee Council are still trying to get a sense of the costs of what’s going to be involved here.”

