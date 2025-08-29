New Ukrainian-run Stirling store aims to be more than a food shop

Bosses at a new city centre shop specialising in Eastern European products want to provide home comforts for Ukrainians in Stirling and a warm welcome to locals.

Mak Eastern European Store, managed by Olena Davydovych and her cousin Igor Davydovych, opened earlier this month on Upper Craigs.

The store, which has a sister location in Edinburgh, is packed with products from Eastern Europe, with a particular focus on Ukraine, where Olena and Igor are from.

“I’ve been here for over 20 years and, at the beginning, I used to miss this food,” Olena told The Courier.

“I was searching for it and I really missed it.

“So, we opened the store to bring our culture and a piece of home to this country, especially for those people who have been misplaced after the war.”

A space for sharing food and stories

According to United Nations statistics, around 6.9 million people have sought refuge in Europe and beyond since Russia invaded the Ukraine in 2022.

Some of Olena’s family fled the fighting, joining over 28,000 other refugees who now call Scotland their home.

Olena says her shop acts as a meeting point for the Ukrainian refugee community in Stirling and the surrounding area.

She wants to give those who need it a place to meet up, eat familiar food and share stories in their own language.

“This store is very amazing for me personally because I love Ukrainian food,” said Sulia, a Ukrainian customer who had travelled to the shop from Perth to do her shopping.

“It’s like having a small part of our home here.”

Bringing different cultures together

Even though the business is mainly stocked with Eastern European products, Olena is enthusiastic about adding new local Scottish items while still sharing her culture with Stirling residents.

“We really want locals to find out about the taste of Eastern Europe,” said Olena.

“Because, for us, it is really yummy, and I believe that somebody who hasn’t tried it would love it as well.

“That’s why we offer free tastings of products all the time, just so they find out what kind of food we have.”

Inside, shelves are filled with everything from tinned elk meat to Georgian lemonades and classic Ukrainian sweets.

And, over time, Olena hopes regular customers will request specific Scottish products.

Helping Ukraine from afar

Even though many of her family now call Scotland their home, Olena’s nephew Denys is currently fighting in Ukraine.

His family are doing what they can to support him and their fellow countrypeople living in a war zone.

“We’re trying to obviously sell a lot of Ukrainian products to support Ukraine’s

economy,” Olena explained.

“But we are also doing a fundraiser for a vehicle, for Denys, because his unit’s car was destroyed.

“Because we have a responsibility to do something to help.”

The person who donates the largest amount towards the fundraiser, which is open to donations on the Mak Eastern European Store Facebook page, will receive a hamper from the shop as a gesture of thanks.

“This business, it’s important, because it’s a cause that gives you a purpose,” said Olena.

“I’m dressing in a traditional Ukrainian way, playing the music we play from Ukraine and selling our traditional food because we want people to feel some small piece of home again.”

