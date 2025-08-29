New Ukrainian-run Stirling store aims to be more than a food shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Ukrainian-run Stirling store aims to be more than a food shop

Mak Eastern European Store stocks both Ukrainian and Scottish products.

Olena Davydovych manages the shop with her cousin Igor. Image: Ethan Claridge
Olena Davydovych manages the shop with her cousin Igor. Image: Ethan Claridge
By Ethan Claridge

Bosses at a new city centre shop specialising in Eastern European products want to provide home comforts for Ukrainians in Stirling and a warm welcome to locals.

Mak Eastern European Store, managed by Olena Davydovych and her cousin Igor Davydovych, opened earlier this month on Upper Craigs.

The store, which has a sister location in Edinburgh, is packed with products from Eastern Europe, with a particular focus on Ukraine, where Olena and Igor are from.

“I’ve been here for over 20 years and, at the beginning, I used to miss this food,” Olena told The Courier.

“I was searching for it and I really missed it.

“So, we opened the store to bring our culture and a piece of home to this country, especially for those people who have been misplaced after the war.”

A space for sharing food and stories

According to United Nations statistics, around 6.9 million people have sought refuge in Europe and beyond since Russia invaded the Ukraine in 2022.

Some of Olena’s family fled the fighting, joining over 28,000 other refugees who now call Scotland their home.

Olena and Igor Davydovych (third and fourth from left) pictured inside the shop with some of their Ukrainian customers. Image: Ethan Claridge

Olena says her shop acts as a meeting point for the Ukrainian refugee community in Stirling and the surrounding area.

She wants to give those who need it a place to meet up, eat familiar food and share stories in their own language.

“This store is very amazing for me personally because I love Ukrainian food,” said Sulia, a Ukrainian customer who had travelled to the shop from Perth to do her shopping.

“It’s like having a small part of our home here.”

Bringing different cultures together

Even though the business is mainly stocked with Eastern European products, Olena is enthusiastic about adding new local Scottish items while still sharing her culture with Stirling residents.

“We really want locals to find out about the taste of Eastern Europe,” said Olena.

“Because, for us, it is really yummy, and I believe that somebody who hasn’t tried it would love it as well.

Olena’s nephew is currently fighting for Ukraine. Image: Ethan Claridge

“That’s why we offer free tastings of products all the time, just so they find out what kind of food we have.”

Inside, shelves are filled with everything from tinned elk meat to Georgian lemonades and classic Ukrainian sweets.

And, over time, Olena hopes regular customers will request specific Scottish products.

Helping Ukraine from afar

Even though many of her family now call Scotland their home, Olena’s nephew Denys is currently fighting in Ukraine.

His family are doing what they can to support him and their fellow countrypeople living in a war zone.

“We’re trying to obviously sell a lot of Ukrainian products to support Ukraine’s
economy,” Olena explained.

“But we are also doing a fundraiser for a vehicle, for Denys, because his unit’s car was destroyed.

“Because we have a responsibility to do something to help.”

The person who donates the largest amount towards the fundraiser, which is open to donations on the Mak Eastern European Store Facebook page, will receive a hamper from the shop as a gesture of thanks.

“This business, it’s important, because it’s a cause that gives you a purpose,” said Olena.

“I’m dressing in a traditional Ukrainian way, playing the music we play from Ukraine and selling our traditional food because we want people to feel some small piece of home again.”

Conversation