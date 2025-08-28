Brechin church destroyed by fire could be turned into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin church destroyed by fire could be turned into flats

Two youths were charged after Maisondieu Church was left a burnt-out shell following a blaze in March.

By Graham Brown
Maisondieu Church suffered major damage in the March blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Maisondieu Church suffered major damage in the March blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Plans have been lodged to turn a fire-ravaged Brechin church into seven flats.

Maisondieu Church was left a charred shell when a blaze ripped through the empty building in March.

Fire crews spent 12 hours at the Witchden Road incident.

Two youths, aged 13 and 14, were later charged by police in connection with the fire.

Fire at Maisondieu church in Brechin.
Flames inside the derelict church during the March incident. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The B-listed church dates back to 1891 and had lain unused for around 40 years. It is on Scotland’s buildings at risk register.

It was initially put on the market by the Church of Scotland in the mid-90s.

Interior of Maisondieu Church in Brechin.
The interior of Maisondieu Church before the devastating fire. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Maisondieu has subsequently been offered for sale privately and at auction for figures ranging from £45,000 to £80,000.

Previous plans for residential use were approved, but never progressed.

Brechin plan to retain Maisondieu Church shell

A new application for planning permission and listed building consent has now been lodged for seven two-bedroom flats.

It has come from a Northamptonshire developer.

Despite the significant damage caused by this year’s fire, the applicants hope to retain the church tower and build the new homes inside the existing shell.

Restoration plan for Maisondieu church in Brechin.
An architect’s impression of the Maisondieu Church development. Image: Anthony Robertson Design

They say a July inspection by structural engineers confirmed it is suitable for redevelopment.

The application states: “Should action not be taken, especially now that the interior is fully exposed to the elements, we feel there is a real risk the building could deteriorate to the point of no return.

“We intend to reinstate the building back to a true representation of the original.”

Brechin church fire in March 2025
Firefighters spent 12 hours at the scene in Brechin. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The project would include replacing the slate roof which completely collapsed during the fire.

Stonework detailing would be replicated as well as wooden sash and case windows installed.

Angus Council will decide on the application in due course.

You can keep up to date with the area’s applications and approvals in our weekly Planning Ahead series.

