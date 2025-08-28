Brechin church destroyed by fire could be turned into flats

Plans have been lodged to turn a fire-ravaged Brechin church into seven flats.

Maisondieu Church was left a charred shell when a blaze ripped through the empty building in March.

Fire crews spent 12 hours at the Witchden Road incident.

Two youths, aged 13 and 14, were later charged by police in connection with the fire.

The B-listed church dates back to 1891 and had lain unused for around 40 years. It is on Scotland’s buildings at risk register.

It was initially put on the market by the Church of Scotland in the mid-90s.

Maisondieu has subsequently been offered for sale privately and at auction for figures ranging from £45,000 to £80,000.

Previous plans for residential use were approved, but never progressed.

Brechin plan to retain Maisondieu Church shell

A new application for planning permission and listed building consent has now been lodged for seven two-bedroom flats.

It has come from a Northamptonshire developer.

Despite the significant damage caused by this year’s fire, the applicants hope to retain the church tower and build the new homes inside the existing shell.

They say a July inspection by structural engineers confirmed it is suitable for redevelopment.

The application states: “Should action not be taken, especially now that the interior is fully exposed to the elements, we feel there is a real risk the building could deteriorate to the point of no return.

“We intend to reinstate the building back to a true representation of the original.”

The project would include replacing the slate roof which completely collapsed during the fire.

Stonework detailing would be replicated as well as wooden sash and case windows installed.

Angus Council will decide on the application in due course.

You can keep up to date with the area’s applications and approvals in our weekly Planning Ahead series.