Fife carer ‘chose not to assist’ dementia patient who was covered in faeces

Ailsa Hughes also "failed to provide the necessary continence care" for another patient who was soaked in urine.

By Ellidh Aitken
The SSSC HQ in Dundee
The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Fife carer “chose not to assist” a dementia patient who was covered in faeces, an investigation has found.

Ailsa Hughes has been struck off after a probe by watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

The Leven-based social care worker was also found to have failed to provide another patient, also with dementia, with support or personal care after finding them soaked in urine.

Hughes was working as a senior care assistant at an unnamed Fife company at the time of the incidents in April 2023.

The watchdog said she also, on two separate occasions, failed to use a hoist when transferring a third resident with dementia in an attempt to “save time”.

Leven carer left dementia patient covered in faeces ‘to the next shift’

The SSSC report said: “You neglected vulnerable individuals in your care.

“You found resident AA soaked in urine and failed to provide the necessary continence care.

“You also discovered resident CC covered in faeces and chose not to assist, leaving their care to the next shift.”

It added: “On two occasions, you manually transferred resident BB without using a
hoist, despite being aware that a hoist was required.

“You have admitted doing this to save time.

“This conduct placed both you and resident BB at risk of injury.”

The regulator, headquartered in Dundee, said Hughes had shown “minimal insight or reflection” into her behaviour.

She will no longer be able to work in the industry after being removed from the care register.

It comes after a Glenrothes care worker was struck off for making racist comments and calling a patient “vile”.

