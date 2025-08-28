Petition with 657 signatures forces speed limit review at north east Fife blackspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Petition with 657 signatures forces speed limit review at north east Fife blackspot

Fife Council has been told to look again at the notorious Strathkinness crossroads as a 20-year spate of crashes continues.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council
SNP councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council campaign at the crossroads in 2020. Image: Supplied

Fife Council has been told to review the speed limit at a notorious accident blackspot after 657 people signed a petition.

The move follows a 20-year campaign for safety measures at the Strathkinness junction on the B939.

Locals have recorded dozens of crashes since 2005, including a fatality in August last year.

The B939 leading to St Andrews via Blebo Craigs is said to be an accident blackspot
Strathkinness crossroads is a known accident blackspot. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

And while requests to transportation bosses in December resulted in some improvement, residents say it does not go far enough.

On Wednesday, members of Strathkinness Community Council handed their petition to councillors and pleaded for change.

In particular, they called for a further speed limit cut from 50mph to 40mph near the crossroads.

Community council secretary Jane Houston said there is “substantial and widespread support” for the measure among residents.

Regular Strathkinness crossroads accidents

Officers reduced the speed limit from 60mph to 50 in 2021 following community representations.

Refreshed signage and road markings were also installed.

However Jane says crashes have continued.

“Those of us who use the Low Road crossroads regularly are all too aware the difference between a minor collision and a serious accident is a matter of good fortune and a few seconds,” she said.

There have been a spate of accidents at Strathknness Crossroads
There have been numerous accidents at Strathkinness crossroads on the B939. Image: Google Street View

“Driver error will always occur.

“But if drivers are travelling at lower speeds they’ll have more time to react and the severity of accidents will be reduced.”

SNP councillor Ann Verner, a former Strathkinness resident, has long supported the community’s campaign.

She said: “In the 90s barely a month passed when there wasn’t an accident.

“I think we should do everything possible to make that junction safer.”

‘Slapping people of Strathkinness in the face’

Fife Council transportation consultant Steven Sellars said he did not disagree with the community’s sentiment.

But he added: “There has been heavy investment there compared to other similar locations throughout Fife.

“In the accidents recorded, excessive speed isn’t a particular factor.

“It’s very much driver inattention and driver error.”

However, independent councillor Robin Lawson stated: “If we as as a council don’t show we’re listening and do something about it, we will deny local democracy.

“And we will be slapping the people of Strathkinness in the face and inviting criticism of ourselves when the next accident happens.”

North east Fife area committee unanimously agreed officers should review the junction with a view to introducing a 40mph limit.

More from News

SNP councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council campaign at the crossroads in 2020. Image: Supplied
Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage
SNP councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council campaign at the crossroads in 2020. Image: Supplied
Brechin church destroyed by fire could be turned into flats
SNP councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council campaign at the crossroads in 2020. Image: Supplied
Angus village nursery mothballed until children hit ‘magic number’
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
Rerouting 'scary' St Andrews cycle path could cost £2.4m and take three years
SNP councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council campaign at the crossroads in 2020. Image: Supplied
Furious Dundee mum says son faces bankruptcy over £40,000 Raac home debt
SNP councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council campaign at the crossroads in 2020. Image: Supplied
Son's tribute to 'strong minded' River Tay captain Norrie Myles following death
four storey red sandstone building on corner of Kinnoull Street and High Street, Perth
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth city centre flats plan and Blairgowrie gym move
A chainsaw
Jail for lumberjack who attacked Kinross pensioner with chainsaw in tractor row
Entrance sign for Community School of Auchterarder
Auchterarder and Perth schools ASN boost 'will make pupils' lives better'
Officers were spotted at the roundabout on Coupar Angus Road on Saturday.
Police issue misinformation warning as more Dundee 'knife' incident details emerge

Conversation