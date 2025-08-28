Petition with 657 signatures forces speed limit review at north east Fife blackspot

Fife Council has been told to review the speed limit at a notorious accident blackspot after 657 people signed a petition.

The move follows a 20-year campaign for safety measures at the Strathkinness junction on the B939.

Locals have recorded dozens of crashes since 2005, including a fatality in August last year.

And while requests to transportation bosses in December resulted in some improvement, residents say it does not go far enough.

On Wednesday, members of Strathkinness Community Council handed their petition to councillors and pleaded for change.

In particular, they called for a further speed limit cut from 50mph to 40mph near the crossroads.

Community council secretary Jane Houston said there is “substantial and widespread support” for the measure among residents.

Regular Strathkinness crossroads accidents

Officers reduced the speed limit from 60mph to 50 in 2021 following community representations.

Refreshed signage and road markings were also installed.

However Jane says crashes have continued.

“Those of us who use the Low Road crossroads regularly are all too aware the difference between a minor collision and a serious accident is a matter of good fortune and a few seconds,” she said.

“Driver error will always occur.

“But if drivers are travelling at lower speeds they’ll have more time to react and the severity of accidents will be reduced.”

SNP councillor Ann Verner, a former Strathkinness resident, has long supported the community’s campaign.

She said: “In the 90s barely a month passed when there wasn’t an accident.

“I think we should do everything possible to make that junction safer.”

‘Slapping people of Strathkinness in the face’

Fife Council transportation consultant Steven Sellars said he did not disagree with the community’s sentiment.

But he added: “There has been heavy investment there compared to other similar locations throughout Fife.

“In the accidents recorded, excessive speed isn’t a particular factor.

“It’s very much driver inattention and driver error.”

However, independent councillor Robin Lawson stated: “If we as as a council don’t show we’re listening and do something about it, we will deny local democracy.

“And we will be slapping the people of Strathkinness in the face and inviting criticism of ourselves when the next accident happens.”

North east Fife area committee unanimously agreed officers should review the junction with a view to introducing a 40mph limit.