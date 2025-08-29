Anstruther’s Wee Chippy named best fish and chip takeaway in Scotland

A popular Anstruther chip shop has been recognised at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2025.

The Wee Chippy on Shore Street was the winner of the Fish N’ Chips Takeaway of the Year.

Many other takeaways from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling were also recognised at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday.

Kelvin Budd, manager of the Wee Chippy, was delighted to the win the award.

However, he explained the staff’s efforts to travel to the awards ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton were halted.

Kelvin said: “We broke down on the way to the awards ceremony and had to turn around.

“It was a bit of a nightmare.”

The Wee Chippy previously won the award in 2023 and was also the Scottish Winner at the Food Awards Scotland 2024.

Kelvin added: “It feels great and it is nice to see a lot of hard work and dedication from the team being rewarded.

“And the good quality products that we sell have been recognised.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges.

“It’s been an absolutely mad summer, which is always good.

“It’s great to see the place buzzing.

“A massive well done and thank you to all the staff.”

Tayside, Fife and Stirling businesses win big at takeaway awards

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2025, said: “We were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year.

“The businesses shortlisted for this event are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

The full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling winners is as follows:

Fish N’ Chips Takeaway of the Year

The Wee Chippy (Anstruther)

Pizza Takeaway of the Year

Outstanding Achievement – Nazar Takeaway (Leslie)

Deli of the Year

Deli Ecosse (Callander)

Takeaway of the Year

Recognised for Excellence – Village Tandoori (Bannockburn)

Kebab Takeaway of the Year

Outstanding Achievement – Jonaldo’s Kebab House (Kirkcaldy)

Recognised for Excellence – Corfu Kebabs & Pizza (Dundee)

Oriental Takeaway of the Year

Outstanding Achievement – Chicken Union (Stirling)

Best Italian Takeaway

The Italian Corner Takeaway (Perth)

Burger Takeaway

Side Street (Dundee)

Outstanding Achievement – Burger Island (Burntisland)

Breakfast Takeaway of the Year

Outstanding Achievement – Bridge Cafe (Glenrothes)

World Cuisine Takeaway of the Year

Outstanding Achievement – The Mexican (Perth)

Chippy Takeaway of the Year

Recognised for Excellence – Gennaro’s Fish Bar (Dunfermline)

Peri Peri Takeaway of the Year

Recognised for Excellence – Dundee Peri Peri (Dundee)

Bakery of the Year

Clarks Bakery (Dundee)

Outstanding Achievement – Fondly Iced (Stirling)

Bistro of the Year

Recognised for Excellence – The Broch Cafe (Strathyre)

Sandwich Shop of the Year

Outstanding Achievement – On a Roll (Burntisland)

Takeaway Team of the Year

Bruno’s Take Away (Stirling)

Recognised for Excellence – The Cheesy Toast Shack (St Andrews)

Outstanding Takeaway of the Year

Recognised for Excellence – The Curry Kitchen (Letham, Angus)

Best Customer Experience