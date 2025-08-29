Anstruther’s Wee Chippy named best fish and chip takeaway in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Anstruther’s Wee Chippy named best fish and chip takeaway in Scotland

The fish and chip shop was one of many Tayside, Fife and Stirling winners at The Scottish Takeaway Awards.

By Finn Nixon
Staff at the Wee Chippy in Anstruther.
The Wee Chippy has been named the Fish N' Chip Takeaway of the Year at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2025. Image: Supplied

A popular Anstruther chip shop has been recognised at the Scottish Takeaway Awards 2025.

The Wee Chippy on Shore Street was the winner of the Fish N’ Chips Takeaway of the Year.

Many other takeaways from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling were also recognised at an awards ceremony in Glasgow on Monday.

Kelvin Budd, manager of the Wee Chippy, was delighted to the win the award.

However, he explained the staff’s efforts to travel to the awards ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton were halted.

Kelvin said: “We broke down on the way to the awards ceremony and had to turn around.

“It was a bit of a nightmare.”

The Wee Chippy in Anstruther. Image: Google Maps

The Wee Chippy previously won the award in 2023 and was also the Scottish Winner at the Food Awards Scotland 2024.

Kelvin added: “It feels great and it is nice to see a lot of hard work and dedication from the team being rewarded.

“And the good quality products that we sell have been recognised.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges.

“It’s been an absolutely mad summer, which is always good.

“It’s great to see the place buzzing.

“A massive well done and thank you to all the staff.”

Tayside, Fife and Stirling businesses win big at takeaway awards

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2025, said: “We were proud to have such a great calibre on finalists this year.

“The businesses shortlisted for this event are an outstanding example of excellence whose dedication to be the best has made them stand out among the rest.

“We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

The full list of Tayside, Fife and Stirling winners is as follows:

Fish N’ Chips Takeaway of the Year 

  • The Wee Chippy (Anstruther)

Pizza Takeaway of the Year 

  • Outstanding Achievement –  Nazar Takeaway (Leslie)

Deli of the Year 

  • Deli Ecosse (Callander)

Takeaway of the Year 

  • Recognised for Excellence – Village Tandoori (Bannockburn)

Kebab Takeaway of the Year 

  • Outstanding Achievement – Jonaldo’s Kebab House (Kirkcaldy)
  • Recognised for Excellence – Corfu Kebabs & Pizza (Dundee)

Oriental Takeaway of the Year 

  • Outstanding Achievement – Chicken Union (Stirling)

Best Italian Takeaway 

  • The Italian Corner Takeaway (Perth)

Burger Takeaway 

  • Side Street (Dundee)
  • Outstanding Achievement – Burger Island (Burntisland)

Breakfast Takeaway of the Year 

  • Outstanding Achievement – Bridge Cafe (Glenrothes)

World Cuisine Takeaway of the Year 

  • Outstanding Achievement – The Mexican (Perth)

Chippy Takeaway of the Year 

  • Recognised for Excellence – Gennaro’s Fish Bar (Dunfermline)

Peri Peri Takeaway of the Year

  • Recognised for Excellence – Dundee Peri Peri (Dundee)

Bakery of the Year 

  • Clarks Bakery (Dundee)
  • Outstanding Achievement – Fondly Iced (Stirling)

Bistro of the Year 

  • Recognised for Excellence – The Broch Cafe (Strathyre)

Sandwich Shop of the Year 

  • Outstanding Achievement – On a Roll (Burntisland)

Takeaway Team of the Year 

Outstanding Takeaway of the Year

  • Recognised for Excellence – The Curry Kitchen (Letham, Angus)

Best Customer Experience

  • Outstanding Achievement – Chicken Union (Stirling)

More from News

Several vans have been destroyed after the fire at Back'oyards in Inverkeithing. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Several vans destroyed as Inverkeithing fire sends huge plumes of smoke into air
Armed police and a fire engine on Albany Terrace in Dundee. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson
Armed police and firefighters in seven-hour 'stand-off' on Dundee street
The crash on the M9 at the Keir Roundabout. Image: Traffic Scotland
Delays on M9 near Dunblane after crash
Gary Taylor
Community payback for Fife pervert who sent filthy messages to 'child' before live stream…
Could Keptie water tower be brought back into use under visionary town board proposals? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
VIDEO: How plans for Arbroath’s 140-year-old Keptie water tower have resurfaced in £20m town…
Angus Sinclair. Image: Crown Office.
Survivor of Dundee murderer left furious at government's World's End serial killer defence
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Lochee Road and Arbroath Road active travel routes revealed Picture shows; Lochee Road and Arbroath Road active travel routes . N/A. Supplied by Sweco/Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
New images reveals active travel routes proposed for Dundee's busiest roads
18
Don and Low's headquarters in Forfar.
Forfar textile firm Don and Low fined £11k for health and safety breach after…
Fife has had long-running problems with sewage. Image: David Wardle.
Two Fife coastal spots among worst for sewage spills in dry weather
An architect's impression of the new extension at Braehill Lodge. Image: BruntonDesign
Carnoustie care home plans to add new ensuite bedrooms to meet rising demand

Conversation