Angus village nursery mothballed until children hit ‘magic number’

Angus education committee has rubber-stamped the mothballing of a rural nursery until new applications hit the “magic number”.

There have been no youngsters in the early learning and childcare class at Aberlemno since 2022.

It is not the first time low numbers have forced Angus Council to temporarily close the nursery.

And this week, councillors unanimously agreed to mothball the facility.

But crucially, the move leaves the door open for the nursery class to start up again if a sufficient number of under-fives apply.

Aberlemno survey on nursery’s future

A community survey before the school summer holidays revealed more than 80% opposition to the mothballing plan.

But over 70% of the 22 people who responded said they did not intend to make a nursery application in the next two years.

Acting education director Neil Lowden said there had been just one request for a place at the nursery between 2022 and 2025.

“In rural locations there are fluctuations over time, we accept that,” he said.

“Aberlemno has been mothballed in the past due to low numbers and then re-opened.

“Rather than formal closure, mothballing status gives us time to consider applications which are made and any further fluctuations in population.”

What happens now at Aberlemno?

The decision means the licence with the Care Inspectorate will be cancelled.

If more families come forward in the future seeking nursery places, it will be re-registered.

An education official said: “Families will be able to continue to apply.”

And the committee heard the “magic number of five constitutes a good community for the children to learn and grow.”

It would allow the council to staff it effectively and re-register with the Care Inspectorate.