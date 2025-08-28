Angus village nursery mothballed until children hit ‘magic number’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus village nursery mothballed until children hit ‘magic number’

The future of the early learning class at Aberlemno was considered by Angus education committee councillors this week.

By Graham Brown
Aberlemno nursery class is based in the village primary school. Image: Google
Angus education committee has rubber-stamped the mothballing of a rural nursery until new applications hit the “magic number”.

There have been no youngsters in the early learning and childcare class at Aberlemno since 2022.

It is not the first time low numbers have forced Angus Council to temporarily close the nursery.

And this week, councillors unanimously agreed to mothball the facility.

But crucially, the move leaves the door open for the nursery class to start up again if a sufficient number of under-fives apply.

Aberlemno survey on nursery’s future

A community survey before the school summer holidays revealed more than 80% opposition to the mothballing plan.

But over 70% of the 22 people who responded said they did not intend to make a nursery application in the next two years.

Acting education director Neil Lowden said there had been just one request for a place at the nursery between 2022 and 2025.

“In rural locations there are fluctuations over time, we accept that,” he said.

Aberlemno has been mothballed in the past due to low numbers and then re-opened.

“Rather than formal closure, mothballing status gives us time to consider applications which are made and any further fluctuations in population.”

What happens now at Aberlemno?

The decision means the licence with the Care Inspectorate will be cancelled.

If more families come forward in the future seeking nursery places, it will be re-registered.

An education official said: “Families will be able to continue to apply.”

And the committee heard the “magic number of five constitutes a good community for the children to learn and grow.”

It would allow the council to staff it effectively and re-register with the Care Inspectorate.

