Who is behind anti-immigration protests outside Perth hotels?

Anti-immigration protests have been held outside two Perth hotels in August.

Placards with messages such as “get them out” and “Perth is full, empty the hotels” were met by opposing views from counter protesters holding up “love over fear” and “refugees welcome” banners.

The scenes have sparked debate over asylum seekers living in the city and the council’s role.

Residents claim they have also prompted an increased police presence at weekends.

And the protests, of which more are expected in the next few weeks, come as one local authority in England fights the UK Government to remove migrants from a hotel.

So who is behind the anti-immigration protests in Perth?

On July 30, local businessman Lee Stronach held a planning meeting in North Muirton to rally protesters.

Mr Stronach declared he was “sticking his head above the parapet”.

Around 50 people attended the gathering, where there was a clear sense of discontent at asylum seekers being housed in Perth.

The group was a mix of males and females, ranging from pensioners to children.

Ahead of the meeting, the 50-year-old said in a Facebook post that any action outside the Best Western Queens Hotel would be peaceful.

But his post apparently prompted council chiefs to criticise social media rumours claiming more asylum seekers were set to be housed in Perth.

After the first protest on August 9, he told The Courier: “The UK, and more importantly Perth, is being overrun with illegal, undocumented immigrants and Perth is no longer safe.

“This is nothing about racism at all.”

When contacted by The Courier last week, he declined to comment and criticised our coverage of the issue.

Far-right group ‘funding’ Perth hotel protests

The logo of the Great British National Protest – a far-right group led by former soldier Richard Donaldson – headlined posters shared on WhatsApp ahead of the August 19 protest outside Perth’s Radisson Blu Hotel.

And Mr Donaldson confirmed the group’s involvement.

He said: “We are involved in not just the protest happening in Scotland, but all over the UK.

“We’re funding them, we’re advertising them, and we were one of the original groups to get together to push it all out.

“Locals and organisers are getting in touch and we’re helping them to push it out.”

He says the group plans to organise protests in Perth every two weeks.

Mr Donaldson, from Chester, added: “Our end goal is unity.

“At the moment we’re very fractured, there’s a lot of apathy, people are very complacent.

“We are not against asylum seekers – we are not against immigration. We are against illegal immigration and the mass uncontrolled immigration.

“(We have) nothing personally against these people – we just don’t want them here.”

The far-right Homeland Party – which splintered from neo-Nazi group Patriotic Alternative – were recently linked to anti-immigration protests in Falkirk.

But it denies playing any part in the scenes in Perth.

‘This is not something we want to see in Perth’

After the August 24 protest, SNP councillor Eric Drysdale told the BBC he believed the majority of the anti-immigration protesters had been “bussed in” from other areas of the country.

Speaking to The Courier in August, the council’s deputy leader said: “This is not something we want to see in Perth.

“It’s deeply regrettable that there is this protest this morning, which is to a large extent based on misinformation and inaccuracies.

“We welcome the people that are here.

“We want them to feel safe after the issues they have left to come to the United Kingdom.

“It was necessary that we were able to have full support across the political spectrum.

“We have to facilitate lawful protest, as those are the rights we’ve fought for.”

A spokesman for Perth Against Racism, which has counter-protested the anti-immigration sentiment in the city, said: “The make-up of people taking part in so-called ‘protests’ outside hotels used to house asylum seekers and refugees – as part of the UK’s international and moral obligations – is broad.

“Some are far-right activists, many are not.

“In regard to Perth, we believe the numerical majority are local people who are not far-right activists.

“That said, we do not wish to dig any further in that regard especially on the individual level.

“We are acutely aware of the current cultural trend for cancellation and finger pointing.

“We are against this current cultural paradigm as it is a social cul-de-sac and does not allow for transformation nor transformative justice.

“There is also a danger of anti-protest sloganising and finger-pointing becoming anti-working class which we oppose.”