Staff undergo extra training after Crieff school ‘chemical’ incident

Staff at Crieff Primary School have undergone extra training nearly a year after workers fell ill after an alleged gas leak.

Emergency services were called to the school last September after a suspected leak in the kitchen.

Three staff members took unwell a day before the evacuation, with pupils being issued packed lunches as the kitchen was closed.

A total of 11 workers became ill during the incident, with the cause of the illness unknown.

On Wednesday, Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the cause remained a mystery.

Bur staff are now trained on the safe use of chemicals.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Despite exhaustive testing of all equipment and materials used in the kitchen, no cause for the illness was identified.

“However, a number of steps were taken following the incident in order to ensure staff working on the premises are safe.

“This included Tayside Contracts providing refresher training on the safe use of chemicals and testing of all the electrics in the kitchen.

“Since the kitchen reopened we are pleased to state there has been no repeat of any similar illness amongst staff.”