Rerouting ‘scary’ St Andrews cycle path could cost £2.4m and take three years

The St Andrews to Guardbridge cycle path could be rerouted via private land if negotiations are successful.

By Claire Warrender
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge. Image: Supplied by Lydia Cole.

Safety improvements to a “scary” Fife cycle path could take three years and cost £2.4 million.

Fife Council said last year it was exploring all possibilities for the St Andrews to Guardbridge route, dubbed an accident waiting to happen.

The pledge followed a 490-signature petition with cyclists saying they risked being blown in front of a lorry while using the path.

The surface on the popular St Andrews to Guardbridge cycle path is in poor condition.
Lorries thunder past cyclists on the St Andrews to Guardbridge path. Image: Supplied by Lydia Cole

Transportation officers have now presented councillors with five options after a months-long study.

The approved choice involves building a four-metre path over private land and around some houses.

This option meets national design standards for a cycle path.

However, of the five it requires the most amount of private land.

And officers warn negotiations with landowners will take some time.

Several challenges to address

The route runs along the A91, Fife’s second busiest road after the A92.

And it is a key route between St Andrews and the university’s Eden Campus or Leuchars railway station.

Most of the St Andrews to Guardbridge cycle path is fine.

But a third is substandard.

The cycle path is narrow and users have to negotiate wheelie bins on bin day. Image: Supplied by Lydia Cole

It narrows substantially for just over half a mile and often sees cyclists having to negotiate wheelie bins put out for collection.

Overgrown hedges can also be a problem.

Fife Council transportation officer Phil Clarke told councillors: “There are a number of challenges to be addressed in this project in terms of land ownership.

“There are also significant sums involved to achieve this.”

Funding for St Andrews to Guardbridge cycle path not identified

Mr Clarke said negotiating with owners could take between nine months and a year if agreement is reached.

However, if it comes to a compulsory purchase of land, it will be a minimum of two years.

“Much as we might like it otherwise, this could be a three-year programme just to get land,” the officer said.

Funding for the work has not yet been identified.

But Mr Clarke predicts Transport Scotland’s Active Travel Fund will cover the design and land costs.

The council would then have to bid for further cash to build the path.

Keen cyclists Lydia Cole started the petition more than a year ago.

She said then: “I’ve been concerned about the safety of this cycle path since I moved to St Andrews six years ago. It’s scary.”

Conversation