Auchterarder and Perth schools ASN boost ‘will make pupils’ lives better’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Auchterarder and Perth schools ASN boost ‘will make pupils’ lives better’

Families will be consulted on a council plan to provide ASN education at the Community School of Auchterarder and St John's RC Academy, Perth

By Morag Lindsay
Entrance sign for Community School of Auchterarder
Additional support needs (ASN) provision at the Community School of Auchterarder is set for a boost. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Two schools are in line for new facilities for children with additional support needs.

Plans to create Intensive Support Provision (ISP) units at the Community School of Auchterarder and St John’s RC Academy in Perth have been rubber-stamped by councillors.

Neither school has an ISP unit at present.

And Perth and Kinross Council’s learning and families committee heard how this is impacting youngsters’ lives.

In the case of Auchterarder, pupils with ASN are having to travel long distances to be taught in other schools, separating them from siblings and friends.

St John’s Academy exterior
St John’s RC Academy in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In Perth, parents who would like a Roman Catholic education for their children are having to send them to non-denominational schools which can meet their needs instead.

Families will now be consulted on the proposals.

Auchterarder ASN boost hailed as ‘great news’ for children

The council agreed to a £457,000 investment in Intensive Support Provision in January.

It includes a number of other schools, such as Kinross High, where facilities are lacking.

The Auchterarder and St John’s plans make up the second phase of that ASN Transformation Programme.

A report to Wednesday’s meeting of the children and families committee described the toll on families.

Community School of Auchterarder exterior, a modern building with a large sign showing a handshake and the word 'respect'
ASN pupils are having to leave Auchterarder to be taught elsewhere. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The absence of an ISP within the Community School of Auchterarder catchment area has led to children with complex and multiple ASN being placed in schools outside of their community,” it said.

“This results in children having longer travel distances to access school, reduced access to familiar environments, and limited local peer connections.”

The intention is to provide a single ISP unit for primary and secondary classes at Auchterarder.

Auchterarder councillor Alan Watt welcomed the move.

Alan Watt smiling in suit and open necked shirt
Auchterarder councillor Alan Watt welcomed the boost for ASN education. Image: DC Thomson

“This is great news,” he said.

“It will mean better outcomes for pupils without them having to leave family members to go to schools further afield.”

St John’s unit will fill Perth and Kinross-wide gap

In the case of St John’s RC Academy, councillors were told there are no faith-based ISPs in Perth and Kinross.

The report said: “This gap forces families seeking denominational education with specialist support to compromise and access non-denominational settings, undermining equitable access to inclusive education that respects cultural and religious preferences.”

Here, the goal is to set up another “all-through ISP” at St John’s to support primary and secondary pupils.

The committee unanimously supported the proposals.

Convener John Rebbeck said: “This is about making the lives of our young people better.”

More from News

Angus Cowan forced his way into the Shell garage in Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage
Maisondieu Church suffered major damage in the March blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin church destroyed by fire could be turned into flats
Aberlemno nursery class is based in the village primary school. Image: Google
Angus village nursery mothballed until children hit ‘magic number’
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
Rerouting 'scary' St Andrews cycle path could cost £2.4m and take three years
The mum questions politicians over son's Raac debt. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Furious Dundee mum says son faces bankruptcy over £40,000 Raac home debt
Norrie Myles. Image: Scott Myles.
Son's tribute to 'strong minded' River Tay captain Norrie Myles following death
four storey red sandstone building on corner of Kinnoull Street and High Street, Perth
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth city centre flats plan and Blairgowrie gym move
A chainsaw
Jail for lumberjack who attacked Kinross pensioner with chainsaw in tractor row
Councillor Ann Verner, left, with former councillor Brian Thomson and Lynn Walker of Strathkinness Community Council
Petition with 657 signatures forces speed limit review at north east Fife blackspot
2
Officers were spotted at the roundabout on Coupar Angus Road on Saturday.
Police issue misinformation warning as more Dundee 'knife' incident details emerge

Conversation