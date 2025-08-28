Auchterarder and Perth schools ASN boost ‘will make pupils’ lives better’

Two schools are in line for new facilities for children with additional support needs.

Plans to create Intensive Support Provision (ISP) units at the Community School of Auchterarder and St John’s RC Academy in Perth have been rubber-stamped by councillors.

Neither school has an ISP unit at present.

And Perth and Kinross Council’s learning and families committee heard how this is impacting youngsters’ lives.

In the case of Auchterarder, pupils with ASN are having to travel long distances to be taught in other schools, separating them from siblings and friends.

In Perth, parents who would like a Roman Catholic education for their children are having to send them to non-denominational schools which can meet their needs instead.

Families will now be consulted on the proposals.

Auchterarder ASN boost hailed as ‘great news’ for children

The council agreed to a £457,000 investment in Intensive Support Provision in January.

It includes a number of other schools, such as Kinross High, where facilities are lacking.

The Auchterarder and St John’s plans make up the second phase of that ASN Transformation Programme.

A report to Wednesday’s meeting of the children and families committee described the toll on families.

“The absence of an ISP within the Community School of Auchterarder catchment area has led to children with complex and multiple ASN being placed in schools outside of their community,” it said.

“This results in children having longer travel distances to access school, reduced access to familiar environments, and limited local peer connections.”

The intention is to provide a single ISP unit for primary and secondary classes at Auchterarder.

Auchterarder councillor Alan Watt welcomed the move.

“This is great news,” he said.

“It will mean better outcomes for pupils without them having to leave family members to go to schools further afield.”

St John’s unit will fill Perth and Kinross-wide gap

In the case of St John’s RC Academy, councillors were told there are no faith-based ISPs in Perth and Kinross.

The report said: “This gap forces families seeking denominational education with specialist support to compromise and access non-denominational settings, undermining equitable access to inclusive education that respects cultural and religious preferences.”

Here, the goal is to set up another “all-through ISP” at St John’s to support primary and secondary pupils.

The committee unanimously supported the proposals.

Convener John Rebbeck said: “This is about making the lives of our young people better.”