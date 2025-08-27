Police issue misinformation warning as more Dundee ‘knife’ incident details emerge

Dundee’s top police officer has issued a misinformation warning over an alleged knife incident in the city.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell has urged the public not to speculate after a 12-year-old girl was charged on Saturday, with the youngster allegedly caught with a “bladed weapon” in St Ann Lane, Lochee.

Since then, several posts have been shared on social media claiming the girl and her friends had earlier been followed, recorded and “chatted up” by two people.

Some refer to the supposed ethnicity of the pair accused of targeting the girls.

X tycoon Elon Musk – the world’s richest man – and right-wing activist Tommy Robinson were among those accused of spreading misinformation in relation to the events in Lochee.

On Wednesday, we revealed that the police investigation had concluded after officers reviewed CCTV and made other inquiries.

Less than 24 hours later, Ms Russell revealed new details about the incident.

Police issue misinformation warning after Dundee knife incident

She said: “We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane on Saturday August 23.

“A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons.

“She will be referred to the relevant authorities and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to thank the local community for their help with our investigation.

“We would urge the public not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”

Ms Russell’s warning comes more than a month after she issued a plea over misinformation being shared in the wake of the death of Dr Fortune Gomo in Dundee.

Dr Gomo, a scientist originally from Zimbabwe, died on South Road on July 5.

Kyler Rattray, 20, will stand trial accused of murdering the “beloved” mum in Dundee by allegedly using a knife to stab her to death.