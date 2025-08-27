Police issue misinformation warning as more Dundee ‘knife’ incident details emerge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police issue misinformation warning as more Dundee ‘knife’ incident details emerge

Posts have been shared on social media after a 12-year-old girl was charged for the alleged possession of a weapon in Lochee.

By Ben MacDonald
Officers were spotted at the roundabout on Coupar Angus Road on Saturday.
Footage of the St Ann Lane incident has been shared across social media. Image: Google Street View

Dundee’s top police officer has issued a misinformation warning over an alleged knife incident in the city.

Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell has urged the public not to speculate after a 12-year-old girl was charged on Saturday, with the youngster allegedly caught with a “bladed weapon” in St Ann Lane, Lochee.

Since then, several posts have been shared on social media claiming the girl and her friends had earlier been followed, recorded and “chatted up” by two people.

Some refer to the supposed ethnicity of the pair accused of targeting the girls.

X tycoon Elon Musk – the world’s richest man – and right-wing activist Tommy Robinson were among those accused of spreading misinformation in relation to the events in Lochee.

On Wednesday, we revealed that the police investigation had concluded after officers reviewed CCTV and made other inquiries.

Less than 24 hours later, Ms Russell revealed new details about the incident.

Police issue misinformation warning after Dundee knife incident

She said: “We are aware of misinformation being shared on social media in relation to an incident where a Bulgarian couple were approached by youths in St Ann Lane on Saturday August 23.

“A 12-year-old girl has been charged with being in possession of offensive weapons.

“She will be referred to the relevant authorities and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We would like to thank the local community for their help with our investigation.

“We would urge the public not to share misinformation about this incident or speculate on the circumstances.”

Ms Russell’s warning comes more than a month after she issued a plea over misinformation being shared in the wake of the death of Dr Fortune Gomo in Dundee.

Dr Gomo, a scientist originally from Zimbabwe, died on South Road on July 5.

Kyler Rattray, 20, will stand trial accused of murdering the “beloved” mum in Dundee by allegedly using a knife to stab her to death.

