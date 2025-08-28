Man, 23, reported for driving offences after off-road bike seized in Dundee

A 23-year-old man has been reported for driving offences after an off-road motorbike was seized in Dundee.

Police on patrol in the Lochee area stopped the man on High Street at around 8am on Wednesday.

A Sur-Ron off-road motorbike was seized.

Police say the man has been reported to prosecutors in connection with “a number of driving offences”.

Constable Daniel Stirling said: “We are aware of concerns about the use of these kinds of bikes in the Lochee area, and we will continue to carry out patrols.

“Anyone found to be breaking the law will be dealt with.

“If you have concerns about this type of activity, then please report it via 101.”