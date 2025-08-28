CCTV image released in new bid to trace man in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Police have issued a CCTV image in a renewed bid to trace a man last seen in a “distressed state” on a Dundee street.

It follows several reports from the public of concern for the man’s welfare.

He was last seen in the High Street area of Lochee at around 12,30pm on Tuesday.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to trace him.

He is described as Southeast Asian in appearance, in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with short black hair.

He was wearing dark coloured cargo trousers and a light grey sports jacket with a zip. He was also carrying a black backpack.

CCTV image of man seen in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Inspector Martin Jenkins said: “We’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to trace this man as there is concern for his welfare.

“We want to make sure he’s safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises the man in this CCTV image to come forward.

“I’m also keen for any CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage from the High Street, Lochee Bypass or Old Muirton Road areas on Tuesday afternoon.

“If you have cameras, please review the footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1340 of August 26.