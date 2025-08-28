CCTV image released in new bid to trace man in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

CCTV image released in new bid to trace man in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Police hope the photo will identify the missing man, last seen in the High Street area of Lochee.

By Neil Henderson
CCTV image of Lochee man police are trying to trace.
The CCTV image of the man police are trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland

Police have issued a CCTV image in a renewed bid to trace a man last seen in a “distressed state” on a Dundee street.

It follows several reports from the public of concern for the man’s welfare.

He was last seen in the High Street area of Lochee at around 12,30pm on Tuesday.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to trace him.

He is described as Southeast Asian in appearance, in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5ft 5in tall, of slim build with short black hair.

He was wearing dark coloured cargo trousers and a light grey sports jacket with a zip. He was also carrying a black backpack.

CCTV image of man seen in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street

Inspector Martin Jenkins said: “We’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries to try to trace this man as there is concern for his welfare.

“We want to make sure he’s safe and well.

“I’d urge anyone who recognises the man in this CCTV image to come forward.

“I’m also keen for any CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage from the High Street, Lochee Bypass or Old Muirton Road areas on Tuesday afternoon.

“If you have cameras, please review the footage and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1340 of August 26.

More from News

The A923 near Tullybuccart in Perthshire.
One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Coupar Angus
Jacqui and Jim Sherrit with two of their children, Kerr and Caleb, outside their home near Stracathro, Angus.
Angus family left in the 'dark ages' after missing out on fibre broadband
Lochee High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 23, reported for driving offences after off-road bike seized in Dundee
Angus Cowan forced his way into the Shell garage in Stirling. Image: DC Thomson
Robber used metal pole to force his way into Stirling all-night garage
Maisondieu Church suffered major damage in the March blaze. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brechin church destroyed by fire could be turned into flats
Aberlemno nursery class is based in the village primary school. Image: Google
Angus village nursery mothballed until children hit ‘magic number’
The narrow section of cycle path between St Andrews and Guardbridge
Rerouting 'scary' St Andrews cycle path could cost £2.4m and take three years
2
The mum questions politicians over son's Raac debt. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Furious Dundee mum says son faces bankruptcy over £40,000 Raac home debt
3
Norrie Myles. Image: Myles family.
Son's tribute to 'strong minded' River Tay captain Norrie Myles following death
four storey red sandstone building on corner of Kinnoull Street and High Street, Perth
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth city centre flats plan and Blairgowrie gym move

Conversation