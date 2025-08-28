EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum whose ‘knife’ incident post was hijacked by far-right breaks silence

A Dundee mum whose Facebook post about an alleged knife incident was hijacked by far-right activists including Tommy Robinson has broken her silence.

Abbie Sommer shared her unsubstantiated version of events on social media on Saturday after a 12-year-old girl was charged over the alleged possession of a knife and an axe in Lochee.

She claimed her daughter had witnessed what happened on St Ann Lane before calling the police, and that this testimony was the basis for her intervention.

Abbie’s post, which was publicly available on her Facebook page but has since been deleted, made serious allegations about the behaviour of a couple towards the girls – accusing them of approaching one of the youngsters.

The post included three pictures of the pair and said “these people conveniently can’t speak English any more” when police tried to talk to them.

‘I only have myself to blame’

On Wednesday, police sources said their investigation had concluded after officers reviewed CCTV and made other inquiries.

Less than 24 hours later, Dundee’s top police officer Nicola Russell issued a misinformation warning over the incident that has sparked a global social media storm.

Ms Russell also said inquiries were “ongoing”.

On Thursday, Abbie told us: “I wish my name wasn’t on it but I did share the post publicly so I guess I only have myself to blame for that.”

Since Saturday’s events, several accusations have been made against the Bulgarian man and woman at the scene, with hundreds of posts mentioning their supposed ethnicity.

Influential figures such as X tycoon Elon Musk – the world’s richest man – have since been criticised for spreading fake news and an anti-immigration narrative.

Abbie’s post has been shared by members of the far right, including English Defence League co-founder Robinson, who has 1.4 million followers on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Alongside the Dundonian’s message, he wrote: “Reports from locals in Dundee, this was the incident leading up to the young girls being filmed by a migrant and having to grab weapons.”

‘She called the police’

According to X, Robinson’s post has been seen by more than 200,000 users while hundreds have reposted it.

Abbie says she stands by her daughter’s story – but insists she is not racist.

The Dundee mum, who says her daughter has yet to be interviewed by police, said: “My daughter had no idea of any weapons and still isn’t really sure where they came from.

“She was calling the police when that part all happened.

“I hate that me and my daughter are being branded as racist as that’s far from the truth.

“My post did not mention their immigration status or skin colour.

“I just said this man and woman, nothing more.

“It’s crazy that this has gone so far all over the world and I don’t think that anyone should be carrying weapons, in no way is that acceptable.

“I’m terrified that my daughter was even near this situation that involves them, and I understand how different this story could have been.

“I have had a big, long chat with my daughter about all of this.

“But again, this isn’t really her story, it’s the other girl’s story – my daughter was just there and called police.”

Abbie says that since her post went viral, the situation has been “incredibly stressful” for her and her family.

She said: “When I made the post, I was scared about what just happened.

“I didn’t know what to do and posted it before I could think.”