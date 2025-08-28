EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum whose ‘knife’ incident post was hijacked by far-right breaks silence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee mum whose ‘knife’ incident post was hijacked by far-right breaks silence

Abbie Sommer says she 'hates' being branded a racist after her post about Lochee incident went viral.

The post hijacked by the far right.
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Dundee mum whose Facebook post about an alleged knife incident was hijacked by far-right activists including Tommy Robinson has broken her silence.

Abbie Sommer shared her unsubstantiated version of events on social media on Saturday after a 12-year-old girl was charged over the alleged possession of a knife and an axe in Lochee.

She claimed her daughter had witnessed what happened on St Ann Lane before calling the police, and that this testimony was the basis for her intervention.

Abbie’s post, which was publicly available on her Facebook page but has since been deleted, made serious allegations about the behaviour of a couple towards the girls – accusing them of approaching one of the youngsters.

The post included three pictures of the pair and said “these people conveniently can’t speak English any more” when police tried to talk to them.

‘I only have myself to blame’

On Wednesday, police sources said their investigation had concluded after officers reviewed CCTV and made other inquiries.

Less than 24 hours later, Dundee’s top police officer Nicola Russell issued a misinformation warning over the incident that has sparked a global social media storm.

Ms Russell also said inquiries were “ongoing”.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson shared Abbie's post.
Far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. Image: DC Thomson

On Thursday, Abbie told us: “I wish my name wasn’t on it but I did share the post publicly so I guess I only have myself to blame for that.”

Since Saturday’s events, several accusations have been made against the Bulgarian man and woman at the scene, with hundreds of posts mentioning their supposed ethnicity.

Influential figures such as X tycoon Elon Musk – the world’s richest man – have since been criticised for spreading fake news and an anti-immigration narrative.

Abbie’s post has been shared by members of the far right, including English Defence League co-founder Robinson, who has 1.4 million followers on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Alongside the Dundonian’s message, he wrote: “Reports from locals in Dundee, this was the incident leading up to the young girls being filmed by a migrant and having to grab weapons.”

‘She called the police’

According to X, Robinson’s post has been seen by more than 200,000 users while hundreds have reposted it.

Abbie says she stands by her daughter’s story – but insists she is not racist.

The Dundee mum, who says her daughter has yet to be interviewed by police, said: “My daughter had no idea of any weapons and still isn’t really sure where they came from.

“She was calling the police when that part all happened.

“I hate that me and my daughter are being branded as racist as that’s far from the truth.

X and Tesla tycoon Elon Musk.
Officers were spotted at the roundabout on Coupar Angus Road on Saturday.
Footage of the St Ann Lane incident has been shared across social media. Image: Google Street View

“My post did not mention their immigration status or skin colour.

“I just said this man and woman, nothing more.

“It’s crazy that this has gone so far all over the world and I don’t think that anyone should be carrying weapons, in no way is that acceptable.

“I’m terrified that my daughter was even near this situation that involves them, and I understand how different this story could have been.

“I have had a big, long chat with my daughter about all of this.

“But again, this isn’t really her story, it’s the other girl’s story – my daughter was just there and called police.”

Abbie says that since her post went viral, the situation has been “incredibly stressful” for her and her family.

She said: “When I made the post, I was scared about what just happened.

“I didn’t know what to do and posted it before I could think.”

