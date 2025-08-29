Carnoustie care home plans to add new ensuite bedrooms to meet rising demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie care home plans to add new ensuite bedrooms to meet rising demand

Braehill Lodge has submitted a planning application to Angus Council for new accommodation.

By Graham Brown
An architect's impression of the new extension at Braehill Lodge. Image: BruntonDesign
An architect's impression of the new extension at Braehill Lodge. Image: BruntonDesign

A family-run Carnoustie care home is planning to add new facilities to cope with growing demand.

Award-winning Braehill Lodge has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for an extension to the Balmachie Road home.

The home was originally opened in 1988 and has been extended twice.

It has 24 single rooms with ensuite wet rooms.

Braehill Lodge care home in Carnoustie.
Braehill Lodge has been a successful care home since the 1980s. Image: Supplied

Architects Brunton Design say the latest extension aims to continue to meet local demand and accommodate social care placements.

The plans are for four ensuite bedrooms, as well as extra amenity space and WC provision.

And the home will keep its sensory garden from which residents enjoy stunning views over Carnoustie.

“In order to avoid the loss of external amenity space and car parking we have proposed building the accommodation above the existing single storey bedrooms to the rear of the property,” say the architects.

Braehill care home in Carnoustie expansion plans.
A 3D image of the proposed Braehill expansion. Image: Brunton Design Studio

“All bedroom windows have been positioned to avoid overlooking gardens. There are no window-to-window compromises.”

Angus Council will decide on the Braehill proposal in due course.

You can keep up to date with Angus applications and approvals in our weekly Planning Ahead series.

Recent plans submitted to the council include a bid to build seven flats in a fire-ravaged Brechin church.

B listed Maisondieu Church was badly damaged by a blaze in March, which led to two youths being charged.

