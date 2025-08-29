Carnoustie care home plans to add new ensuite bedrooms to meet rising demand

A family-run Carnoustie care home is planning to add new facilities to cope with growing demand.

Award-winning Braehill Lodge has lodged a planning application with Angus Council for an extension to the Balmachie Road home.

The home was originally opened in 1988 and has been extended twice.

It has 24 single rooms with ensuite wet rooms.

Architects Brunton Design say the latest extension aims to continue to meet local demand and accommodate social care placements.

The plans are for four ensuite bedrooms, as well as extra amenity space and WC provision.

And the home will keep its sensory garden from which residents enjoy stunning views over Carnoustie.

“In order to avoid the loss of external amenity space and car parking we have proposed building the accommodation above the existing single storey bedrooms to the rear of the property,” say the architects.

“All bedroom windows have been positioned to avoid overlooking gardens. There are no window-to-window compromises.”

Angus Council will decide on the Braehill proposal in due course.

You can keep up to date with Angus applications and approvals in our weekly Planning Ahead series.

Recent plans submitted to the council include a bid to build seven flats in a fire-ravaged Brechin church.

B listed Maisondieu Church was badly damaged by a blaze in March, which led to two youths being charged.