One-man protest as plans for huge solar farm west of Perth go on display

Plans for one of Perthshire’s biggest solar farms have gone on public display.

And a local councillor has become the first to make a public stand against it.

If approved, the Dupplin Solar and BESS Farm could stretch to 195,000 solar panels on fields beside the A9 at Tibbermore.

The developer BLC Energy set out its plans at an event in Methven this week.

And as dozens of locals were viewing the display boards in the community centre, Almond and Earn Conservative councillor Frank Smith was staging a one-man protest outside.

The former golf pro showed up at the consultation event armed with sandwich boards and a placard declaring “Stop all wind and solar farms now, keep Perthshire beautiful”.

Mr Smith told The Courier he was alarmed by the large number of renewables applications in the mix across Perth and Kinross at the moment.

“We should not be giving up good agricultural land to these schemes,” he said.

“I had a lot of drivers giving me the thumbs-up on my protest.

“We need people to start standing up now, and to say ‘stop, enough is enough’.”

What’s planned for Dupplin solar site?

The Dupplin Solar and BESS Farm is planned for agricultural land to the north of the Windyedge Straight on the A9 Dunblane-Perth road.

It would extend from the Kinkell Bridge turn-off to the Tibbermore junction.

Plans for another solar farm nearby are currently on hold while Perth and Kinross Council awaits guidance from the Scottish Government.

The Kinnon Park project, which attracted 336 objections, is about half the size of the Dupplin Estate scheme.

Given the size of this one, it will be up to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit and not Perth and Kinross Council to decide its fate.

The goal is to submit an application early in 2026.

Like other large-scale renewables schemes, the Dupplin Solar and BESS Farm would have a community benefit fund.

It’s likely to amount to £48,750 a year that would be available to community projects.

The developers say they intend to take a “pioneering” approach by allocating a share of the money to individual households who are struggling with cost of living increases, the loss of winter fuel payments and other issues.

Dupplin developer says solar land will stay in use

More than 40 people attended Monday’s session in Methven.

BLC managing director Neil Lindsay stressed the Dupplin land will still be suitable for grazing if the 2ft tall solar panels are installed.

And he urged people to judge the Dupplin project on its own merits.

“As a local, Perthshire-based company, we had already met with the community council, so we knew that there was lots of interest locally in our proposal,” he said.

“We also understand that with several energy and housing applications in the area, it can feel overwhelming.

“That’s why we encourage people to look closely at our plans, explore the 3D model at events to see the limited visual impact, and judge the Dupplin project on its own merits as a standalone development.”

More consultation events to come

This week’s session was the first in a series of public consultation events.

An online presentation will follow on Monday September 1.

People should register here if they want to take part.

A second public exhibition is planned for the start of December.

It will be followed by another online presentation.

Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee agreed new draft guidance for renewables developments on the same day as the Dupplin event.

It will now go out to the public for consultation.

Elsewhere, councillors will be urged to object to plans for a 12-turbine wind farm at Glentarken, west of Crieff, next week.

A public meeting to discuss it and a neighbouring 19-turbine wind farm planned for Glen Lednock will be held in Comrie next Tuesday.

Other renewables developments under consideration in Perthshire at present include sites at Fowlis Wester and Logiealmond.