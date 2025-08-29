One-man protest as plans for huge solar farm west of Perth go on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One-man protest as plans for huge solar farm west of Perth go on display

Developers say the community will benefit if 195,000 panels are installed beside the A9 at Tibbermore. But one local councillor has had enough.

By Morag Lindsay
Frank Smith standing beside placard in middle of Methven while cars pass by
Councillor Frank Smith said passing motorists showed their support for his one-man protest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Plans for one of Perthshire’s biggest solar farms have gone on public display.

And a local councillor has become the first to make a public stand against it.

If approved, the Dupplin Solar and BESS Farm could stretch to 195,000 solar panels on fields beside the A9 at Tibbermore.

The developer BLC Energy set out its plans at an event in Methven this week.

And as dozens of locals were viewing the display boards in the community centre,  Almond and Earn Conservative councillor Frank Smith was staging a one-man protest outside.

The former golf pro showed up at the consultation event armed with sandwich boards and a placard declaring “Stop all wind and solar farms now, keep Perthshire beautiful”.

Frank Smith beside placard which reads 'Stop all wind and solar farms now, keep Perthshire beautiful'
Councillor Frank Smith protested outside the Dupplin solar farm consultation event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Smith told The Courier he was alarmed by the large number of renewables applications in the mix across Perth and Kinross at the moment.

“We should not be giving up good agricultural land to these schemes,” he said.

“I had a lot of drivers giving me the thumbs-up on my protest.

“We need people to start standing up now, and to say ‘stop, enough is enough’.”

What’s planned for Dupplin solar site?

The Dupplin Solar and BESS Farm is planned for agricultural land to the north of the Windyedge Straight on the A9 Dunblane-Perth road.

It would extend from the Kinkell Bridge turn-off to the Tibbermore junction.

Map showing location of proposed solar farm beside A9 road to west of Perth

Plans for another solar farm nearby are currently on hold while Perth and Kinross Council awaits guidance from the Scottish Government.

The Kinnon Park project, which attracted 336 objections, is about half the size of the Dupplin Estate scheme.

Given the size of this one, it will be up to the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit and not Perth and Kinross Council to decide its fate.

The goal is to submit an application early in 2026.

Stubble field with round bales of straw and traffic on A9 road behind
The Dupplin solar project is planned for farmland beside the A9. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Like other large-scale renewables schemes, the Dupplin Solar and BESS Farm would have a community benefit fund.

It’s likely to amount to £48,750 a year that would be available to community projects.

The developers say they intend to take a “pioneering” approach by allocating a share of the money to individual households who are struggling with cost of living increases, the loss of winter fuel payments and other issues.

Dupplin developer says solar land will stay in use

More than 40 people attended Monday’s session in Methven.

BLC managing director Neil Lindsay stressed the Dupplin land will still be suitable for grazing if the 2ft tall solar panels are installed.

And he urged people to judge the Dupplin project on its own merits.

Group of people standing under umbrellas beside placards and sandwich boards opposing wind and solar farms
Councillor Frank Smith with Ken Simpson, chairman of Methven Community Council and local residents outside the Methven event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“As a local, Perthshire-based company, we had already met with the community council, so we knew that there was lots of interest locally in our proposal,” he said.

“We also understand that with several energy and housing applications in the area, it can feel overwhelming.

“That’s why we encourage people to look closely at our plans, explore the 3D model at events to see the limited visual impact, and judge the Dupplin project on its own merits as a standalone development.”

More consultation events to come

This week’s session was the first in a series of public consultation events.

An online presentation will follow on Monday September 1.

People should register here if they want to take part.

People looking at info boards inside Methven community centre
Visitors examine the plans during the during the BLC Energy community engagement event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A second public exhibition is planned for the start of December.

It will be followed by another online presentation.

Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee agreed new draft guidance for renewables developments on the same day as the Dupplin event.

It will now go out to the public for consultation.

Elsewhere, councillors will be urged to object to plans for a 12-turbine wind farm at Glentarken, west of Crieff, next week.

A public meeting to discuss it and a neighbouring 19-turbine wind farm planned for Glen Lednock will be held in Comrie next Tuesday.

Other renewables developments under consideration in Perthshire at present include sites at Fowlis Wester and Logiealmond.

Conversation