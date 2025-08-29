New images reveals active travel routes proposed for Dundee’s busiest roads

New images have revealed how swathes of Dundee’s busiest roads could be transformed into active travel routes.

Dundee City Council is seeking public feedback on plans to make Lochee Road and Arbroath Road better suited for cycling and walking.

It is part of the Dundee Sustainable Transport Corridors (DSTC) project.

This includes creating ‘bi-directional’ cycle tracks, shared use footways and introducing bus lanes.

An online portal has now been launched showcasing the proposed designs for the project.

Lochee Road

Section one of the Lochee Road project proposes putting in a cycle track, footway and bus stop improvements throughout Liff Road.

To achieve this, on-street parking restrictions will be imposed on the north side of the carriageway, while parking is retained on the south side.

Officials say that creating this active travel infrastructure will provide a direct connection to Camperdown Park segregated from road traffic.

The second section could see a segregated cycle provision and improved footways along Coupar Angus Road and Logie Street

Northbound and southbound bus lanes are also proposed at different locations throughout the corridor.

Improvements will also be made to bus stops where required throughout the route.

Section three of the project proposes a fully segregated cycle track and footway improvements throughout Logie Street and Lochee Road.

The active travel provision is currently proposed to finish east of Dudhope Roundabout where it will connect to the green transport hub which is currently under construction at Bell Street car park.

The last section on the active travel route proposes a northbound bus lane at the northern extent of Coupar Angus Road.

This bus lane would give buses priority through the roundabout with Dunsinane Avenue, allowing for decreased travel times to the Coupar Angus Interchange, which connects to the Kingsway.

As part of these proposals, the existing bus stops, as well as connecting footways and crossing points, would be improved.

Arbroath Road

The first section of the Arbroath Road project seeks to create a cycle track, along with footway and bus stop improvements.

A westbound bus lane is proposed along Arbroath Road between Fairfield Road and Scott Fyffe Roundabout.

Planners say this will decrease bus commute times and improve flow through the high-traffic roundabout.

The second part also proposes a cycle track and improved footways and bus stops.

Both eastbound and westbound bus lanes are proposed at different locations, as shown in the image below.

A bi-directional cycle track fully segregated from road traffic and an eastbound bus lane on approach to Scott Fyffe Roundabout is also planned.

The final section will connect people from Albert Street to the city centre, Abertay University, and the Bell Street green transport hub.

A cycle track is planned through most of this section, along with improvements to the footway and bus stops.

The western side of this section proposes a low-traffic street with improved footways and traffic calming measures to enhance safety for walkers, wheelers, and cyclists.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.

