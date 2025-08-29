New images reveals active travel routes proposed for Dundee’s busiest roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New images reveals active travel routes proposed for Dundee’s busiest roads

Dundee City Council is seeking public feedback on plans to make Lochee Road and Arbroath Road better suited for cycling and walking.

By Laura Devlin
An online portal has been set up seeking people's views on the proposals. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
New images have revealed how swathes of Dundee’s busiest roads could be transformed into active travel routes.

It is part of the Dundee Sustainable Transport Corridors (DSTC) project.

This includes creating ‘bi-directional’ cycle tracks, shared use footways and introducing bus lanes.

An online portal has now been launched showcasing the proposed designs for the project.

Lochee Road

Section one of the Lochee Road project proposes putting in a cycle track, footway and bus stop improvements throughout Liff Road.

To achieve this, on-street parking restrictions will be imposed on the north side of the carriageway, while parking is retained on the south side.

Officials say that creating this active travel infrastructure will provide a direct connection to Camperdown Park segregated from road traffic.

An animated look at Liff Road currently. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
How Liff Road could look. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.

The second section could see a segregated cycle provision and improved footways along Coupar Angus Road and Logie Street

Northbound and southbound bus lanes are also proposed at different locations throughout the corridor.

Improvements will also be made to bus stops where required throughout the route.

The Liff Road to Ancrum Road section as it looks now. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
How the section could be transformed. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.

Section three of the project proposes a fully segregated cycle track and footway improvements throughout Logie Street and Lochee Road.

The active travel provision is currently proposed to finish east of Dudhope Roundabout where it will connect to the green transport hub which is currently under construction at Bell Street car park.

Lochee Road leading down to Dudhope roundabout. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
Lochee Road could be transformed. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.

The last section on the active travel route proposes a northbound bus lane at the northern extent of Coupar Angus Road.

This bus lane would give buses priority through the roundabout with Dunsinane Avenue, allowing for decreased travel times to the Coupar Angus Interchange, which connects to the Kingsway.

As part of these proposals, the existing bus stops, as well as connecting footways and crossing points, would be improved.

Arbroath Road

The first section of the Arbroath Road project seeks to create a cycle track, along with footway and bus stop improvements.

A westbound bus lane is proposed along Arbroath Road between Fairfield Road and Scott Fyffe Roundabout.

Planners say this will decrease bus commute times and improve flow through the high-traffic roundabout.

The stretch between Claypotts Road to Scott Fyffe roundabout currently. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
How the proposed active travel route could look. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.

The second part also proposes a cycle track and improved footways and bus stops.

Both eastbound and westbound bus lanes are proposed at different locations, as shown in the image below.

A bi-directional cycle track fully segregated from road traffic and an eastbound bus lane on approach to Scott Fyffe Roundabout is also planned.

Planners have created a video showing how things could change. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
The active travel route on Arbroath Road looking to the Scott Fyffe roundabout. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.

The final section will connect people from Albert Street to the city centre, Abertay University, and the Bell Street green transport hub.

A cycle track is planned through most of this section, along with improvements to the footway and bus stops.

The western side of this section proposes a low-traffic street with improved footways and traffic calming measures to enhance safety for walkers, wheelers, and cyclists.

A CGI image of Victoria Road. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.
How Victoria Road could look if a bi-directional cycle track was added. Image: Sweco/Dundee City Council.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the consultation can visit the scheme’s website and fill out the feedback survey.

What do you make of the proposals? Have you say in the comments below.

Conversation