One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Coupar Angus

Two ambulances were called to the A923.

By Finn Nixon
The A923 near Tullybuccart in Perthshire.
The A923 near Tullybuccart in Perthshire. Image: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Coupar Angus.

Emergency services were called to a stretch of the A923 near Tullybuccart at just after 8.15am on Thursday.

Two ambulances attended the scene between Coupar Angus in Perthshire and Muirhead in Angus.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 8.16am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A923 between Tullybaccart and Muirhead.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police Scotland has also been approached for further information.

