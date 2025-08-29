Fife Planning Ahead: Holiday accommodation boost as demand rises

Plans have been unveiled for a 40MW solar farm three miles north of Leven.

Developers say Kilmux Solar Park could power the equivalent of 12,000 homes over 40 years.

Plans will be on view at a public consultation event at Sandy Brae Community Education Centre, Kennoway, on September 8, from 3pm to 8pm.

A second event takes place on October 20.

HMO plan for former Inverkeithing hotel

The former Queen’s Hotel in Inverkeithing could be turned into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), if plans are approved.

Rosyth Dockyard hopes to use the three-storey Church Street building to house up to 19 skilled workers.

And the proposal includes a mix of one and two-person bedrooms, along with kitchens and bathrooms.

The Queen’s Hotel closed in September 2023.

Expansion hopes for Glenrothes firm

An award-winning Glenrothes company wants to build a new manufacturing base to meet increasing demand.

Sips Eco makes insulated panels and energy efficient homes at its Boston Road site.

And it has lodged a planning application to build another premises next to its existing site.

The firm has also acquired a third building from Fife College as part of its expansion.

More rooms to meet demand at Leven hotel

A Leven hotel plans to add two new guest rooms.

Durie Lodge Hotel, in Durie Street, says its proposal is driven by a consistent increase in occupancy rates and growing demand.

They hope their proposal will “contribute positively” to the local economy.

Balbirnie House Hotel accommodation cabins

Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch hopes to spend £1.2 million on 12 wooden cabins in its grounds.

The well-known wedding venue says it will allow them to accommodate more guests.

If approved, the cabins will be located next to the hotel and linked to the A-listed main building by a new path.

Strathkinness caravan park development

St Andrews Holiday Estate, near Strathkinness, has won an appeal to install 33 more static caravans.

The Scottish Government approval overturns a Fife Council decision in April.

The caravans will be installed on an area currently used for camping and tourers, despite 57 local objections.

St Andrews resort’s major expansion

Stewart’s Resort near St Andrews will double in size if plans for 216 luxury lodges are approved.

The £20m park, off the A915 at Cameron, already boasts 82 lodges and a further 131 are under construction.

Owner Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd says the new additions would “integrate seamlessly”.

The plans were on show yesterday (August 28) and will be again on October 9.

