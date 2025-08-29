Fife Planning Ahead: Holiday accommodation boost as demand rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Planning Ahead: Holiday accommodation boost as demand rises

Four separate proposals for visitor accommodation are among this week's Fife planning applications.

By Claire Warrender
Holiday accommodation plans feature in this week's Fife planning ahead
A plan by Stewart's Resort is among four separate applications for Fife holiday accommodation. Image: Google/DC Thomson

Plans have been unveiled for a 40MW solar farm three miles north of Leven.

Developers say Kilmux Solar Park could power the equivalent of 12,000 homes over 40 years.

A map showing the location of the proposed Kilmux solar farm
The location of the proposed Kilmux solar farm. Image: Fife Planning Portal

Plans will be on view at a public consultation event at Sandy Brae Community Education Centre, Kennoway, on September 8, from 3pm to 8pm.

A second event takes place on October 20.

HMO plan for former Inverkeithing hotel

The former Queen’s Hotel in Inverkeithing could be turned into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), if plans are approved.

Rosyth Dockyard hopes to use the three-storey Church Street building to house up to 19 skilled workers.

The former Queens Hotel in Inverkeithing features in this week's planning ahead round-up
The former Queen’s Hotel in Inverkeithing. Image: Google Maps

And the proposal includes a mix of one and two-person bedrooms, along with kitchens and bathrooms.

The Queen’s Hotel closed in September 2023.

Expansion hopes for Glenrothes firm

An award-winning Glenrothes company wants to build a new manufacturing base to meet increasing demand.

Sips Eco makes insulated panels and energy efficient homes at its Boston Road site.

And it has lodged a planning application to build another premises next to its existing site.

The firm has also acquired a third building from Fife College as part of its expansion.

More rooms to meet demand at Leven hotel

A Leven hotel plans to add two new guest rooms.

Durie Lodge Hotel, in Durie Street, says its proposal is driven by a consistent increase in occupancy rates and growing demand.

They hope their proposal will “contribute positively” to the local economy.

Balbirnie House Hotel accommodation cabins

Balbirnie House Hotel in Markinch hopes to spend £1.2 million on 12 wooden cabins in its grounds.

The well-known wedding venue says it will allow them to accommodate more guests.

How the planned Balbirnie House Hotel cabins would look. They are among four Fife holiday accommodation plans lodged with Fife Council
How the planned Balbirnie cabins will look. Image: KONGA Cabins/Escape the Ordinary.

If approved, the cabins will be located next to the hotel and linked to the A-listed main building by a new path.

Strathkinness caravan park development

St Andrews Holiday Estate, near Strathkinness, has won an appeal to install 33 more static caravans.

The Scottish Government approval overturns a Fife Council decision in April.

The caravans will be installed on an area currently used for camping and tourers, despite 57 local objections.

St Andrews resort’s major expansion

Stewart’s Resort near St Andrews will double in size if plans for 216 luxury lodges are approved.

The £20m park, off the A915 at Cameron, already boasts 82 lodges and a further 131 are under construction.

William Stewart of Stewart's Resort, St Andrews
William Stewart of Stewart’s Resort, which has lodged one of four Fife holiday accommodation plans. Image: Supplied by Stewart’s Resort

Owner Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd says the new additions would “integrate seamlessly”.

The plans were on show yesterday (August 28) and will be again on October 9.

The planning applications can be viewed in full via the following links:

Kilmux solar farm near Leven

Inverkeithing hotel’s HMO plan

Sips Eco, Glenrothes, manufacturing base

Durie Lodge Hotel, Leven

Balbirnie House Hotel cabins

Stewart’s Resort expansion plan

